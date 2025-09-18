 Skip to content
18 September 2025
Hey everyone!

Just pushed a bugfix update that's going to do the game a world of good! All these fixes come from two sources: my work on City Game Studio 2 (yes, it's progressing!) and especially all your valuable feedback since v1.24.0 released. So many of you reported bugs and stability issues, and I took the time to fix everything.

This update tackles a ton of problems: save corruption, silent crashes, interface issues, studio director malfunctions, you name it. The game is now infinitely more stable than before. I even fixed performance issues that appeared when competitors were buying each other out - you know, that new v1.24.0 feature that's been causing chaos!

And good news for those still hesitating: City Game Studio is still on sale at 65% OFF! It's the perfect time to dive into a freshly stabilized game. Thanks to everyone for your feedback, keep reporting anything that's not working right - it helps me tremendously to improve the experience for everyone.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed multi-texture rendering issues that could cause visual glitches
  • Resolved broken release panel when acting as a publisher
  • Fixed panel refresh issues that prevented proper UI updates
  • Corrected animated toggle components not refreshing properly
  • Fixed platform negotiation logic that could malfunction when refusing offers
  • Resolved performance degradation when competitors acquire other competitors
  • Fixed data loader inconsistencies that could corrupt static game data
  • Prevented silent crashes when exiting the game from the city map view
  • Fixed studio selection issues during game creation process
  • Resolved mod loader problems affecting the "Famous Game Developer" mod functionality
  • Fixed Studio Director not displaying the correct selected game genre
  • Fixed save game corruption caused by missing producer data
  • Fixed critical save corruption where studio data would be lost, preventing the game from loading


Xavier aka Binogure

