Just pushed a bugfix update that's going to do the game a world of good! All these fixes come from two sources: my work on City Game Studio 2 (yes, it's progressing!) and especially all your valuable feedback since v1.24.0 released. So many of you reported bugs and stability issues, and I took the time to fix everything.
This update tackles a ton of problems: save corruption, silent crashes, interface issues, studio director malfunctions, you name it. The game is now infinitely more stable than before. I even fixed performance issues that appeared when competitors were buying each other out - you know, that new v1.24.0 feature that's been causing chaos!
And good news for those still hesitating: City Game Studio is still on sale at 65% OFF! It's the perfect time to dive into a freshly stabilized game. Thanks to everyone for your feedback, keep reporting anything that's not working right - it helps me tremendously to improve the experience for everyone.
Bugfixes
- Fixed multi-texture rendering issues that could cause visual glitches
- Resolved broken release panel when acting as a publisher
- Fixed panel refresh issues that prevented proper UI updates
- Corrected animated toggle components not refreshing properly
- Fixed platform negotiation logic that could malfunction when refusing offers
- Resolved performance degradation when competitors acquire other competitors
- Fixed data loader inconsistencies that could corrupt static game data
- Prevented silent crashes when exiting the game from the city map view
- Fixed studio selection issues during game creation process
- Resolved mod loader problems affecting the "Famous Game Developer" mod functionality
- Fixed Studio Director not displaying the correct selected game genre
- Fixed save game corruption caused by missing producer data
- Fixed critical save corruption where studio data would be lost, preventing the game from loading
Xavier aka Binogure
Changed files in this update