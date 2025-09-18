Bugfixes

Fixed multi-texture rendering issues that could cause visual glitches



Resolved broken release panel when acting as a publisher



Fixed panel refresh issues that prevented proper UI updates



Corrected animated toggle components not refreshing properly



Fixed platform negotiation logic that could malfunction when refusing offers



Resolved performance degradation when competitors acquire other competitors



Fixed data loader inconsistencies that could corrupt static game data



Prevented silent crashes when exiting the game from the city map view



Fixed studio selection issues during game creation process



Resolved mod loader problems affecting the "Famous Game Developer" mod functionality



Fixed Studio Director not displaying the correct selected game genre



Fixed save game corruption caused by missing producer data



Fixed critical save corruption where studio data would be lost, preventing the game from loading

Hey everyone!Just pushed a bugfix update that's going to do the game a world of good! All these fixes come from two sources: my work on City Game Studio 2 (yes, it's progressing!) and especially all your valuable feedback since v1.24.0 released. So many of you reported bugs and stability issues, and I took the time to fix everything.This update tackles a ton of problems: save corruption, silent crashes, interface issues, studio director malfunctions, you name it. The game is now infinitely more stable than before. I even fixed performance issues that appeared when competitors were buying each other out - you know, that new v1.24.0 feature that's been causing chaos!And good news for those still hesitating: City Game Studio is still on sale at 65% OFF! It's the perfect time to dive into a freshly stabilized game. Thanks to everyone for your feedback, keep reporting anything that's not working right - it helps me tremendously to improve the experience for everyone.Xavier aka Binogure