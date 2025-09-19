1. New Weapon

2. Partial Map Remake​

3. UI Revamp

​

4. Other Optimization Work​​

​​i. Weapon sound effects adjustment, especially for weapon firing sounds.​​

​​ii. Appropriate clearing of vegetation and weeds on some maps to improve frame rate.​​

​​iii. The animation for the "fat" zombie has been replaced, making it more vivid and natural.​​

​​iv. Optimized the frame rate when there are a large number of zombies, and also adjusted the model detail level when zombies die.​​

​​v. Added an Esc button function for quickly exiting various user interfaces, and also to exit the game from the main menu.​​

​​vi. And various other miscellaneous optimizations.​