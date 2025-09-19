 Skip to content
Major 19 September 2025 Build 20028393 Edited 19 September 2025 – 03:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. New Weapon

2. Partial Map Remake​

3. UI Revamp

4. Other Optimization Work​

​i. Weapon sound effects adjustment, especially for weapon firing sounds.​

​ii. Appropriate clearing of vegetation and weeds on some maps to improve frame rate.​

​iii. The animation for the "fat" zombie has been replaced, making it more vivid and natural.​

​iv. Optimized the frame rate when there are a large number of zombies, and also adjusted the model detail level when zombies die.​

​v. Added an Esc button function for quickly exiting various user interfaces, and also to exit the game from the main menu.​

​vi. And various other miscellaneous optimizations.​

