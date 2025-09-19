1. New Weapon
2. Partial Map Remake
3. UI Revamp
4. Other Optimization Work
i. Weapon sound effects adjustment, especially for weapon firing sounds.
ii. Appropriate clearing of vegetation and weeds on some maps to improve frame rate.
iii. The animation for the "fat" zombie has been replaced, making it more vivid and natural.
iv. Optimized the frame rate when there are a large number of zombies, and also adjusted the model detail level when zombies die.
v. Added an Esc button function for quickly exiting various user interfaces, and also to exit the game from the main menu.
vi. And various other miscellaneous optimizations.
Changed files in this update