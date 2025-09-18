 Skip to content
18 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a new Mage Skeleton unit + building that requires Magicka

  • Base can now go up to level 3 to unlock Magicka

  • Removed unit selection so it's easier to select buildings

  • FPS fix for plunder units

  • FPS fix for towers

  • Re-balanced unit stats and costs

  • The two starting towers in the middle lane now only have 250 health (500 before)

  • Slightly reduced tower range

  • Food & Wood Outposts cost increased to 200 wood (100 before)

  • Basic Graveyard cost decreased to 200 wood (500 before)

  • Reduced food upkeep for all units by a lot - so you don't have to spam so many Food Outposts

  • Reworked how buildings are built - they now first take wood, then stone then magicka

  • Adjusted hotkeys - Tower is now on 8, new Magic Graveyard is now on 7

Changed files in this update

