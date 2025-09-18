Added a new Mage Skeleton unit + building that requires Magicka

Base can now go up to level 3 to unlock Magicka

Removed unit selection so it's easier to select buildings

FPS fix for plunder units

FPS fix for towers

Re-balanced unit stats and costs

The two starting towers in the middle lane now only have 250 health (500 before)

Slightly reduced tower range

Food & Wood Outposts cost increased to 200 wood (100 before)

Basic Graveyard cost decreased to 200 wood (500 before)

Reduced food upkeep for all units by a lot - so you don't have to spam so many Food Outposts

Reworked how buildings are built - they now first take wood, then stone then magicka