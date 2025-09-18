Added a new Mage Skeleton unit + building that requires Magicka
Base can now go up to level 3 to unlock Magicka
Removed unit selection so it's easier to select buildings
FPS fix for plunder units
FPS fix for towers
Re-balanced unit stats and costs
The two starting towers in the middle lane now only have 250 health (500 before)
Slightly reduced tower range
Food & Wood Outposts cost increased to 200 wood (100 before)
Basic Graveyard cost decreased to 200 wood (500 before)
Reduced food upkeep for all units by a lot - so you don't have to spam so many Food Outposts
Reworked how buildings are built - they now first take wood, then stone then magicka
Adjusted hotkeys - Tower is now on 8, new Magic Graveyard is now on 7
New Mage Unit + Balance Updates
Update notes via Steam Community
