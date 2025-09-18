Hello, summer residents!
We have listened to all the feedback and messages in the community.
We are releasing another patch with the following changes:
Now, when you set the water in the tub, a bucket and a watering can will be given to you immediately.
Now, instead of 7 kebabs, you need to roast 4 kebabs. It is advisable to turn the kebabs over by the handle of the skewer.
If someone's trimmer has flown away, then when you click the "I'm stuck" button in the menu, the trimmer will return to its original place.
Now you do not need to chop the firewood into 4 parts, but only in half.
Fixed the final task. Sometimes there was a bug with the fact that the final cut. scene did not start.
When you set the water in the summer shower, the bucket is immediately given to you in your hands.
The trash won't turn into a bottle, but you can't put it down now, just throw it.
Other small things and minor improvements.
