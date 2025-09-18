 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 skate. Hades Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20028176 Edited 18 September 2025 – 09:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, summer residents!
We have listened to all the feedback and messages in the community.

We are releasing another patch with the following changes:

  1. Now, when you set the water in the tub, a bucket and a watering can will be given to you immediately.

  2. Now, instead of 7 kebabs, you need to roast 4 kebabs. It is advisable to turn the kebabs over by the handle of the skewer.

  3. If someone's trimmer has flown away, then when you click the "I'm stuck" button in the menu, the trimmer will return to its original place.

  4. Now you do not need to chop the firewood into 4 parts, but only in half.

  5. Fixed the final task. Sometimes there was a bug with the fact that the final cut. scene did not start.

  6. When you set the water in the summer shower, the bucket is immediately given to you in your hands.

  7. The trash won't turn into a bottle, but you can't put it down now, just throw it.

  8. Other small things and minor improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3854021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link