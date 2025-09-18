 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20027987
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for your support, feedback, and comments! We are very excited and dedicated to making the game better with each update.

Changelog 1.2

Improvements and fixes:

-  Added 6 new power-ups; one is available from the start, the others unlock under various conditions.

- Starting rooms in underground stations and open areas now have additional variations.

- Improved weapon firing visual effects. Fixed a bug that caused bullet impact marks to rarely appear on surfaces.

- Better loot will now spawn more often in secret rooms.

- When oxygen is depleted, a message will now be displayed informing you that you are taking damage from it, for clarity.

- During run, auto-pickup settings are now visible in the menu but cannot be changed, so players know they can be adjusted in the Main menu.

- Mannequins now respawn after being destroyed.

- Fixed a bug that prevented using the shop when playing with a gamepad.

- Fixed a bug where menu actions would trigger while rebinding keys.

Changed files in this update

