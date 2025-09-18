Thank you for your support, feedback, and comments! We are very excited and dedicated to making the game better with each update.

Changelog 1.2

Improvements and fixes:

- Added 6 new power-ups; one is available from the start, the others unlock under various conditions.

- Starting rooms in underground stations and open areas now have additional variations.

- Improved weapon firing visual effects. Fixed a bug that caused bullet impact marks to rarely appear on surfaces.

- Better loot will now spawn more often in secret rooms.

- When oxygen is depleted, a message will now be displayed informing you that you are taking damage from it, for clarity.

- During run, auto-pickup settings are now visible in the menu but cannot be changed, so players know they can be adjusted in the Main menu.

- Mannequins now respawn after being destroyed.

- Fixed a bug that prevented using the shop when playing with a gamepad.

- Fixed a bug where menu actions would trigger while rebinding keys.