Thank you for your support, feedback, and comments! We are very excited and dedicated to making the game better with each update.
Changelog 1.2
Improvements and fixes:
- Added 6 new power-ups; one is available from the start, the others unlock under various conditions.
- Starting rooms in underground stations and open areas now have additional variations.
- Improved weapon firing visual effects. Fixed a bug that caused bullet impact marks to rarely appear on surfaces.
- Better loot will now spawn more often in secret rooms.
- When oxygen is depleted, a message will now be displayed informing you that you are taking damage from it, for clarity.
- During run, auto-pickup settings are now visible in the menu but cannot be changed, so players know they can be adjusted in the Main menu.
- Mannequins now respawn after being destroyed.
- Fixed a bug that prevented using the shop when playing with a gamepad.
- Fixed a bug where menu actions would trigger while rebinding keys.
Changed files in this update