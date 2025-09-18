A Pilot Story

Hi everyone, we’d like to share a bit about why we chose Bayaya as our first project…

When we first started building the engine that now runs Bayaya, we didn’t sit down with a list of the most profitable fairy tales. We weren’t asking ourselves, “Which story will sell the most copies on Steam?” Our thoughts were much simpler: What kind of story could serve as a good pilot – something typical enough to show what the engine can really do?

Why Prince Bajaja

That’s why we chose Bayaya (known in Czech as Prince Bajaja). It is a very traditional fairy tale: a young prince in disguise, a magical horse, chores to do, and eventually a dragon to face. It has all the elements you expect from a folk story, and that makes it perfect as a demonstration. If the engine can handle a prince, a village, farming, swordplay, and a dragon – it can handle a lot.







More Than Just One Game

Of course, the real ambition has always been bigger. Bayaya is not the end goal, it’s just (hopefully, and with your help) the beginning. The point is not only to create one fairy tale, but to create a technology – a framework – that will let us (and hopefully others too) craft stories more easily in the future. Think of Bayaya as both a game and a proof of concept.





The Worrying Part

I’ll admit, I asked for that study not only out of curiosity, but also out of worry. More than once I heard that Bayaya has no chance, that it’s too strange or too quiet. And yes, even now the interest is very small. That can be discouraging.





The Hoping Part

But then again – who knows? Maybe Bayaya just needs more time. Maybe the wooden toy world and the idea of creating stories will slowly find their audience. Development is never a straight path, and doubt is part of it. Still, I believe Bayaya will carve out its little corner in the world.





Coming Soon

Within the next few weeks we hope to release a demo (fingers crossed). In the meantime, wishlist Bayaya on Steam, watch the videos, and get excited!





