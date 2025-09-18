Hello! Pawker is now available on Steam for PC and Mac meow!

DIFFERENT MODES

Crazy memes and special felines are here to help you on your adventure! Build your deck of cats to get as far as you can!

Play as different feline adventurers! Are you a Cat-at-arms? or a little Sneakitty? Purrhaps you want to be a wizard and play as Magicat. It's your adventure, have fun meow!

A unique DUNGEON MODE for you to explore and see how deep you can go with Jace the Miner Cat. Improve Jace with special talents and get stronger but be careful of the Shadow cats!

Play casual or go expert (we aren't kitten you its not easy!)

FEATURES

3 Feline Adventurers

Special Dungeon Mode, talent point system and improving your progression into the depths of the Dungeon.

169 Cat Cards to assist you on your adventures

Fur cards, gold cards, and seals to make your cards even stronger

Special achievements, what a cat-as-trophy!

Witchcat cards, Catarots and more!

Meow Meow!