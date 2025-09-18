-4.0.0 Update List-
Motion Blur Toggle in Settings added
Fixed bug where the monster would decide to camp around the player while the player is hiding in closet
Improved Minimap
Fixed bug where the minimap didn't show all closets
Added ladder indicators on the minimap
Added better controller menu navigation
Some soundtrack replacements
Fixed bug where the main menu music would start playing multiple times at once
Improved Flashlight movement
Camera Improvements
Other Improvements & Fixes!
Changed files in this update