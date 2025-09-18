 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20027786 Edited 18 September 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-4.0.0 Update List-

  • Motion Blur Toggle in Settings added

  • Fixed bug where the monster would decide to camp around the player while the player is hiding in closet

  • Improved Minimap

  • Fixed bug where the minimap didn't show all closets

  • Added ladder indicators on the minimap

  • Added better controller menu navigation

  • Some soundtrack replacements

  • Fixed bug where the main menu music would start playing multiple times at once

  • Improved Flashlight movement

  • Camera Improvements

  • Other Improvements & Fixes!

