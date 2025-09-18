 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20027693 Edited 18 September 2025 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

here's the latest playtest patch. Thanks to your great feedback, we could get rid of some nasty bugs again. Keep up the good work! We're looking forward to hearing your feedback and ideas =)

➕Added: Notification when tutorial ends

⭐Improved: Hotbar/Toolbelt no longer react to scrolling when main book (Settings, Inventory, Journal, etc) is open
⭐Improved: Dialogue text is now revealed completely when pressing the continue button instead of going to the next dialogue line.
⭐Improved: Notification sounds are now quieter
⭐Improved: Tree crowns should now fade better and no longer block the view
⭐Improved: Robius no longer sells the 'Smithing - Thin' manuscript, as this would render the first smithing manuscript in the library chest obsolete.
⭐Improved: Item descriptions now should indicate a bit better what to do with them and where to get the item from (Plant Fiber => clearing bushes)
⭐Improved: Petal Hide is now crafted in 4 seconds rather than 7

🔧Fixed: Bug that would let you craft things even if no resources are present
🔧Fixed: Opening your main book (Settings, Inventory, Journal, etc) is now locked when in build mode
🔧Fixed: Exiting build-mode without building anything would lock interaction
🔧Fixed: Right-Click in workplace slots would lead to item duplication
🔧Fixed: Sarahs Quest "Have a Smithing Book": Fixed soft-lock when learning the manuscript before putting it into your inventory
🔧Fixed: Quest texts
🔧Fixed: Typos

