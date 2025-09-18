- Fixed invisible wall in the middle of the car wash
- Fixed ticket machine remaining as a blueprint after the car wash was built
- Fixed 5th roller remaining as a blueprint after the car wash was built
- Added a space between the number and the word “ore” on the ore access point
- Modified the road map panel for the car wash
- Modified the roadmap table in the office
Fix #1 for update 0.4.0
