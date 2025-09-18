- Fusang, volcanic planet complete
- Fusang: Lava that melts tires, fire tornados, lava fountains, rolling lava bombs, steam obstacles
- Fusang: Ash fall weather that coats the surface in ash (reduced traction/increased drag)
- Rovers made heavier to increase stability and fly flatter over most jumps and bumps
- Fuel weight greatly reduced, so a setup will work better between min and max fuel
- Tire model tweaks
- Pace note update + linked close notes together along with a ! to draw attention
- Mining rover is now more of a 'fixed suspension distance' vehicle (minimal travel)
- Photo mode, drone or orbit with aperture/fov/dutch(tilt)/focal length/focus offset
- Volumetric headlight dust
- Headlight shadows added
- Update to sand-like ground material physics (more consistent)
- Improved blending between checkpoint light walls and other fx/distant light walls
- Monoliths now interfere with the HUD/comms
- Tensei lighting minor improvement
- New Earth, more details and different ground materials, slightly less grass
- Map wide stages on Fusang only (for now) with extremely long distances between checkpoints
- Rain updates to all planets
- Rover setup screen, some sliders faster to move
- Fixed drone's spotlight being rotated incorrectly
- Added dust build up to all rovers
- Improved reflections (may be too much reflection on some ground materials in non-wet weather still)
- Tread loss now controlled per ground material (less loss on stuff like sand, more on rock)
- Damage to suspension now only occurs vertically if fully compressed
- New stage overview music
- Fixed collider on Tensei 'snow-trees'
- Crosses visible on the checkpoint lightwalls earlier now
- Headlight improvements/should look better against particle effects
- Fixed: Ambient intensity increasing each time a planet is restarted
- Updated service UI repair tabs
- Removed eye-level bar from Exo4
- Tornados no longer 'get you' after crossing the finish line, and dissipate near some terrain types/objects
- Fix: rear wheels always account for toe correctly now
- Reduced excessive wheel skew on impacts
- Fix: replay camera skipping static cameras
- Smoothed out camera-look which should help over smaller bumps and whoops
- Minor strength boost to rcs-steer
- Reduced size of checkpoint spheres to prevent wheels being ripped off occasionally
- Donuts now require 340 deg to complete compared to 300 previously (may vary for custom checkpoint sequences)
- Rover setup saving: now auto focuses
- Fix: rcs fuel not being consumed at slight inputs
- Fix: saving spare tires in tunings
- New Earth should be less blinding
- RCS override timer increased
- Reduced FPP camera shake values
Known Issues:
- Exo4 might be particularly hard to flip with RCS with certain setup configs
- NPCs still think you're still on Dhool when on other planets
- New trainings are in-progress so may not fully work & have placeholder dialogue/text
