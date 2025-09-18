 Skip to content
18 September 2025
Playtesters, please read the FULL release notes below before posting bugs/thoughts/feedback, thank you!

  • Fusang, volcanic planet complete
  • Fusang: Lava that melts tires, fire tornados, lava fountains, rolling lava bombs, steam obstacles
  • Fusang: Ash fall weather that coats the surface in ash (reduced traction/increased drag)
  • Rovers made heavier to increase stability and fly flatter over most jumps and bumps
  • Fuel weight greatly reduced, so a setup will work better between min and max fuel
  • Tire model tweaks
  • Pace note update + linked close notes together along with a ! to draw attention
  • Mining rover is now more of a 'fixed suspension distance' vehicle (minimal travel)
  • Photo mode, drone or orbit with aperture/fov/dutch(tilt)/focal length/focus offset
  • Volumetric headlight dust
  • Headlight shadows added
  • Update to sand-like ground material physics (more consistent)
  • Improved blending between checkpoint light walls and other fx/distant light walls
  • Monoliths now interfere with the HUD/comms
  • Tensei lighting minor improvement
  • New Earth, more details and different ground materials, slightly less grass
  • Map wide stages on Fusang only (for now) with extremely long distances between checkpoints
  • Rain updates to all planets
  • Rover setup screen, some sliders faster to move
  • Fixed drone's spotlight being rotated incorrectly
  • Added dust build up to all rovers
  • Improved reflections (may be too much reflection on some ground materials in non-wet weather still)
  • Tread loss now controlled per ground material (less loss on stuff like sand, more on rock)
  • Damage to suspension now only occurs vertically if fully compressed
  • New stage overview music
  • Fixed collider on Tensei 'snow-trees'
  • Crosses visible on the checkpoint lightwalls earlier now
  • Headlight improvements/should look better against particle effects
  • Fixed: Ambient intensity increasing each time a planet is restarted
  • Updated service UI repair tabs
  • Removed eye-level bar from Exo4
  • Tornados no longer 'get you' after crossing the finish line, and dissipate near some terrain types/objects
  • Fix: rear wheels always account for toe correctly now
  • Reduced excessive wheel skew on impacts
  • Fix: replay camera skipping static cameras
  • Smoothed out camera-look which should help over smaller bumps and whoops
  • Minor strength boost to rcs-steer
  • Reduced size of checkpoint spheres to prevent wheels being ripped off occasionally
  • Donuts now require 340 deg to complete compared to 300 previously (may vary for custom checkpoint sequences)
  • Rover setup saving: now auto focuses
  • Fix: rcs fuel not being consumed at slight inputs
  • Fix: saving spare tires in tunings
  • New Earth should be less blinding
  • RCS override timer increased
  • Reduced FPP camera shake values


Known Issues:
  • Exo4 might be particularly hard to flip with RCS with certain setup configs
  • NPCs still think you're still on Dhool when on other planets
  • New trainings are in-progress so may not fully work & have placeholder dialogue/text

Changed files in this update

