18 September 2025 Build 20027408
Patch Notes:
Patch Notes:

  • The Hospital UI has been updated.
  • An NPC has been added to the Hospital.
  • Hospital-related dialogues have been added.
  • Buff icon images have been updated.
  • The English name of the Shaman has been changed.

