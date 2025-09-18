- The Hospital UI has been updated.
- An NPC has been added to the Hospital.
- Hospital-related dialogues have been added.
- Buff icon images have been updated.
- The English name of the Shaman has been changed.
0.99.42 - The Hunting! Patch Notes
Patch Notes:
