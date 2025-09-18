Bug fixes

In tutorial part 1, the fullscreen viewer "zoom" button would block progression when accessed at the start of the tutorial. The "zoom" function is now disabled until the correct part of the tutorial to prevent this.



Items to find in the similarity finder would be deleted when the "analyse" button was pressed more than once, making the tutorial impossible to complete. This has now been fixed.

Hi playtesters!Thanks so much for taking the time to try my game and give me your feedback. Together we've already found and fixed two bugs.Thanks again, and keep on sending feedback!