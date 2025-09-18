Fixed an issue where some translations were missing in certain languages

Fixed an issue where quest objectives did not display properly in some languages

Fixed an issue where Ellie appeared abnormal after completing the quest <The Path We Forge Together>

Fixed an issue where the credits appeared during gameplay

Fixed an issue where the music volume in the credits did not apply correctly

Fixed an issue where Ellie’s position was not restored correctly after playing the Buoyancy Herb minigame

Adjusted so that game time does not progress while playing the Buoyancy Herb minigame

Fixed an issue where Honey Piglet spores did not respawn under certain conditions