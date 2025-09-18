 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 skate. Hades Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20027290 Edited 18 September 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.0.17.0

Patch Notes

Scenario

  • Fixed an issue where Ellie appeared abnormal after completing the quest <The Path We Forge Together>

  • Fixed typos

  • Fixed an issue where quest objectives did not display properly in some languages

  • Fixed an issue where some translations were missing in certain languages

System

  • Fixed an issue where the music volume in the credits did not apply correctly

  • Fixed an issue where the credits appeared during gameplay

Level Design

  • Fixed an issue where Ellie’s position was not restored correctly after playing the Buoyancy Herb minigame

  • Adjusted so that game time does not progress while playing the Buoyancy Herb minigame

  • Fixed an issue where Honey Piglet spores did not respawn under certain conditions

  • Adjusted the food stock quantities sold by Arden and Loverum

Known Issues Being Fixed

  • Theo Act 2 affinity quest – Fixed an issue where Clara and Ellie’s dialogues were swapped

  • Issue where the quest <Learn to Fish> does not progress properly

  • Issue during the quest <A Strange Dream>

  • Issue during the quest <Who Will Come Back? 1>

  • Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

  • Issue where controls occasionally freeze when using the Witch’s Station

Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us in fixing them. https://discord.gg/fn9PPc2MeB

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1594941
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1594942
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link