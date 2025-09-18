v5.0.17.0
Patch Notes
Scenario
Fixed an issue where Ellie appeared abnormal after completing the quest <The Path We Forge Together>
Fixed typos
Fixed an issue where quest objectives did not display properly in some languages
Fixed an issue where some translations were missing in certain languages
System
Fixed an issue where the music volume in the credits did not apply correctly
Fixed an issue where the credits appeared during gameplay
Level Design
Fixed an issue where Ellie’s position was not restored correctly after playing the Buoyancy Herb minigame
Adjusted so that game time does not progress while playing the Buoyancy Herb minigame
Fixed an issue where Honey Piglet spores did not respawn under certain conditions
Adjusted the food stock quantities sold by Arden and Loverum
Known Issues Being Fixed
Theo Act 2 affinity quest – Fixed an issue where Clara and Ellie’s dialogues were swapped
Issue where the quest <Learn to Fish> does not progress properly
Issue during the quest <A Strange Dream>
Issue during the quest <Who Will Come Back? 1>
Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed
Issue where controls occasionally freeze when using the Witch’s Station
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us in fixing them. https://discord.gg/fn9PPc2MeB
Changed files in this update