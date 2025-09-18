大家好，我是开发者葱色兔兔~，接下来为大家通报今天的更新修复内容：

Game optimization:

After entering the multi weekly session, the experience rewards in the book can be claimed again;

Optimize game performance during battles;

Optimize several terrain details to make characters move better;

The Boss death animation in BossRush is no longer played slowly;

Bug fixes:

To address the issue of abnormal upward input without using a controller: Add a "disable controller" option in the settings interface/graphic settings. If there is no such bug, there is no need to check it;





Balance adjustment:

Enemy value adjustment:

The upper limit of enemy level has been changed from 200 to 999; (New changes added)

The enemy's defensive value will no longer increase with level after reaching level 100; (New changes added)

The enemy's defense will no longer increase with level after level 200; (New changes added)

The enemy's attack power does not increase with level after reaching level 100; (Originally existing)

The enemy's understanding does not increase with level after level 100; (Originally existing)

The above numerical changes have little impact on the main process, as there are no enemies exceeding level 100 in one playthrough, and in multi playthrough, the difficulty limit for five playthrough is also around level 200 for enemies. The main purpose of this enemy numerical adjustment is to prepare for the upcoming unlimited battles.

The defensive value (resilience bar) of the enemy's crazy and filthy flag decreases;

Enhance the skill of 'Bloodstained Return' to shake the prison posture: the damage value increases from 8% ->10%;

In addition, if there are any difficult issues with the game, please refer to this announcement~!↓↓↓

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2678640/partnerevents/preview/515218419125059807

Subsequent schedule:

Infinite BossRush and more protagonist accessories will be updated for free before September 30th~

Finally, welcome to click on the group link below ↓↓↓, join the group and communicate together~!