 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 Hades THRONE AND LIBERTY skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20027124 Edited 18 September 2025 – 13:59:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, the day has come!

Easy Delivery Co. is now available for you to play right here on Steam. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to hang out in the discord, leave comments on videos, listened to the music, played the demo. Every comment and review was read and your kind words are appreciated.

Easy Delivery Co. is out now on Steam

Game-related Features:

  • Steam Deck Verified

  • Steam Achievements available

  • 21 music tracks made just for the game by Sohaoying and pr0te

  • Full soundtrack available on streaming platforms

  • Play with controller or M+K

Links to the Soundtrack:

pr0te:

Sohaoying:

Thank you again for checking out the game! I hope you have a pleasant time exploring and delivering through the different towns. Just be careful when ██ ████ █████ █████.

If you haven't already, watch the new release trailer featuring a jungle track by pr0te.

And finally, here is some nice artwork that was shared in the Discord!

Have an easy day!

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link