Hello everyone, the day has come!

Easy Delivery Co. is now available for you to play right here on Steam. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to hang out in the discord, leave comments on videos, listened to the music, played the demo. Every comment and review was read and your kind words are appreciated.

Easy Delivery Co. is out now on Steam

Game-related Features:

Steam Deck Verified

Steam Achievements available

21 music tracks made just for the game by Sohaoying and pr0te

Full soundtrack available on streaming platforms

Play with controller or M+K

Links to the Soundtrack:

pr0te:

Sohaoying:

Thank you again for checking out the game! I hope you have a pleasant time exploring and delivering through the different towns. Just be careful when ██ ████ █████ █████.

If you haven't already, watch the new release trailer featuring a jungle track by pr0te.

And finally, here is some nice artwork that was shared in the Discord!

Have an easy day!