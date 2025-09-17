- Engine shader optimization: performance boost on open areas by ~3–5%
- Optimized the "Grass Shadows" graphics option
- Adjusted the location of the old woman’s house in the Shopping District; added an abandoned farmstead around the house
- Added small details to the "Market" level
- Minor bug fixes
Update 3.2
