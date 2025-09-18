- Added Replay Feature: After clearing a level, your gameplay will replay once, with options to fast-forward or skip.
- Fixed a bug where the record-breaking message didn't appear when achieving a new high score in Dynamic Mode levels.
- Other minor bug fixes and stability improvements.
Update Notes for v1.1.0 (2025.09.18)
