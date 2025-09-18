 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20027017 Edited 18 September 2025 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added Replay Feature: After clearing a level, your gameplay will replay once, with options to fast-forward or skip.
- Fixed a bug where the record-breaking message didn't appear when achieving a new high score in Dynamic Mode levels.
- Other minor bug fixes and stability improvements.

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2476681
Windows Depot 2476682
