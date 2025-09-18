Dear players,
This update includes the following fixes:
Fixes
Fixed an issue where characters only had four traits after synthesis in certain cases.
Fixed an issue where Rain of Pear Blossom Needles could not be synthesized.
Fixed an issue where the quest Pill Completion could not be finished.
Fixed an issue where the synthesis path for Outlaw was not displayed.
Fixed an issue where multiple save operations caused dispatch to fail.
Thank you for your understanding and support! We will continue to improve the gameplay experience of The Minister.
💬 Community:
QQ Group: 983443471
Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy
—— LALALA GAMES
