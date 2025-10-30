 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20026987
Update notes via Steam Community
・Fixed an issue where sound effects would sometimes not play on the START MENU.
・Fixed a bug where the Night Striker (MEGA-CD version) could freeze when played with arranged BGM.
・Corrected inconsistencies between the initial button assignments for “Mouse” control type and the in-game manual.
・Fixed an issue where changes to cabinet sound volume settings under
　PAUSE MENU > Options > Sound > Cabinet Sounds Volume were not applied correctly.
・Fixed an issue in Operation Wolf where scores could be mistakenly registered in the ranking board after continuing.
・Fixed ranking registration logic errors in Operation Wolf.
・Other minor bug fixes and stability improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3099791
