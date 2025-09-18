The mechanism of "Joint Decisive Battle" has become simple, and after resisting two waves of enemy attacks, it enters the stage of counterattack.
The basic movement of the 'LiHua' is+1, and the instantaneous killing distance is+1
'Down-hearted Kane' skill 'Fierce Wind Great Firm But Gentle' has been slightly weakened.
Some skills have been slightly enhanced.
The enemy will no longer attack the internal buildings of the U-Star Fortress.
The experience gained by killing low star enemies is slightly increased.
UnpredictableStar 1.0.19 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
