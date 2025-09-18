 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20026980 Edited 18 September 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The mechanism of "Joint Decisive Battle" has become simple, and after resisting two waves of enemy attacks, it enters the stage of counterattack.
The basic movement of the 'LiHua' is+1, and the instantaneous killing distance is+1
'Down-hearted Kane' skill 'Fierce Wind Great Firm But Gentle' has been slightly weakened.
Some skills have been slightly enhanced.
The enemy will no longer attack the internal buildings of the U-Star Fortress.
The experience gained by killing low star enemies is slightly increased.

