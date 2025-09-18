Hello, survivors! In this small update, we are bringing back five brawls (including “Operation: Radiance” and the former “Witch Hunt”), as well as making all the necessary balance changes, some of which were adjusted after mass testing.





“Big scorpions” brawl returns

Attention! The mode will be available from September 18 to September 24 inclusive!

The “Big Scorpions” is a PvP brawl where players control the same preset armoured vehicles equipped with the “Scorpion” weapon, vertical boosters and “Right dash” and “Left dash” modules.

Be careful: a direct hit from an enemy is practically guaranteed to destroy your vehicle.

The goal is to destroy as many enemies as possible until the time runs out.

The reward for the battles of the mode is wires.

Rewards for the special challenges:

100 Engineer badges.

Containers: “Military reserve”, “Humanitarian aid” and “Logistician’s container”.

2 “Sniper” stickers.

“Urban camo” paint.

“Ice and fire” brawl returns

Attention! The mode will be available from September 25 to October 1 inclusive!

Team PvP brawl with preset vehicles with flame or cryogenic weapons.

With the start of each battle, you can choose one of the proposed armoured cars to fight. Once destroyed, you can choose another armoured car to continue the battle.

Bonuses occasionally appear on the map, picking them up will get you a boost.

The goal of the battle is to fill the score bar before the opposing team does, or to score more points before time runs out.

The reward for the battles of the mode is scrap metal.

Rewards for the special challenges:

Containers: “Military reserve” and “Humanitarian aid”.

“Red giant” paint.

160 Engineer badges.

New stickers: “Reign of fire” and “Reign of ice”.

The return of the Operation “Radiance”

Attention! The mode will be available from October 2 to October 8 inclusive!

Operation “Radiance” is a PvP brawl where at first a small team of 2 “infected” players fight against a team of 10 regular players.

The survivors start the battle on their own armoured vehicles. The first ravager-players and the “infected” players use the preset vehicles.

The goal of the survivors is to reach the final point of the location, completing all the tasks.

The Ravager team should prevent the second team from completing the tasks and “infect” as many players as possible by making direct contact with their vehicles.

The reward for the battles of the mode is wires.

Rewards for the special challenges:

Containers: “Military reserve” and “Humanitarian aid”.

160 Engineer badges.

“No to Ravagers” decor.

2 “Desolation” stickers.

“Abyss of memories” paint.

“Legends of the exhibition” brawl returns

Attention! The mode will be available from October 9 to October 15 inclusive!

“Legends of the exhibition” is a PvP brawl in the “Free for all” format, where your only goal is to destroy your opponents and earn the maximum number of points.

Battles with preset player-created armoured cars.

The reward for the battles of the mode is plastic.

Rewards for the special challenges:

Containers: “Military reserve”, “Humanitarian aid” and “Logistician’s container”.

100 Engineer badges.

2 “special” stabilizers.

“Black Gold” paint.

“Wild hunt” brawl returns

Attention! The mode will be available from October 16 to October 22 inclusive!

The brawl has preset vehicles with boosters.

Victory goes to the person who can keep the balloons on their armoured vehicle longer than others and earn 100 points.

There are festive cauldrons on the map, and by breaking them, the player can get additional bonuses.

Be careful: some cauldrons may attach a bomb to your armoured car or slow it down. Hurry up and touch an enemy armoured car to pass the bomb to it, otherwise your car is going to explode!

To take the balloons from the enemy, you only need to crash into their car.

The reward for the battles of the mode is scrap metal.

Rewards for the special challenges:

Containers: “Military reserve” and “Humanitarian aid”.

160 Engineer badges.

“Daffodil metallic” paint.

2 “Haagenti” stickers.

“Horns” decor.

Welding points

Added new welding points and/or expanded the frame attachment area for some parts:

Tank track;

Bigram;

Small track;

Hardened track;

Sleipnir;

Driver.

Tonnage calculation mechanics

Now the movement parts that do not make contact with the ground will have no resistances to damage (in addition to disabling tonnage and perks).

Comment: the change should lower the efficiency of using movement parts as armour.

Robotic legs

Acceleration upon activating boosters significantly decreased.

Comment: the acceleration of the robotic legs was too high before the change. Now, more boosters will be required to reach similar effect.

Machine guns

SM Hornet

Durability increased from 63 to 78 pts.

Mass reduced from 144 to 125 kg.

Ballistics disabled.

The effect of movement speed on spread reduced by 2 times.

Increase in spread after firing reduced by 40%.

Increase in spread when turning the weapon reduced by 36%.

LM-54 Chord

Durability increased from 73 to 95 pts.

Ballistics disabled.

The effect of movement speed on spread reduced by 2 times.

Increase in spread after firing reduced by 40%.

Increase in spread when turning the weapon reduced by 36%.

Vector

Durability increased from 90 to 135 pts.

Mass increased from 171 to 187 kg.

Ballistics disabled.

The effect of movement speed on spread reduced by 2 times.

Increase in spread after firing reduced by 40%.

Increase in spread when turning the weapon reduced by 36%.

Sinus-0

Durability increased from 110 to 164 pts.

Mass increased from 185 to 212 kg.

Ballistics disabled.

The effect of movement speed on spread reduced by 2 times.

Increase in spread after firing reduced by 40%.

Increase in spread when turning the weapon reduced by 36%.

Damage increased by 13%.

Spectre-2

Durability increased from 238 to 280 pts.

Mass increased from 216 to 254 kg.

Ballistics disabled.

The effect of movement speed on spread reduced by 2 times.

Increase in spread after firing reduced by 40%.

Increase in spread when turning the weapon reduced by 36%.

Damage increased by 13%.

Aspect

Durability increased from 278 to 350 pts.

Mass reduced from 342 to 307 kg.

Ballistics disabled.

The effect of movement speed on spread reduced by 2 times.

Increase in spread after firing reduced by 40%.

Increase in spread when turning the weapon reduced by 36%.

Damage increased by 13%.

Punisher

Durability increased from 449 to 515 pts.

Ballistics disabled.

The effect of movement speed on spread reduced by 2 times.

Increase in spread after firing reduced by 40%.

Increase in spread when turning the weapon reduced by 36%.

Damage increased by 35%.

Perk bonus reduced from 100 to 50%.

Number of hits required to activate the perk reduced from 30 to 25.

ST-M23 Defender

Durability increased from 177 to 239 pts.

Mass increased from 144 to 195 kg.

Ballistics disabled.

Minimum spread reduced by 34%.

Maximum spread reduced by 39%.

M-25 Guardian

Durability increased from 217 to 293 pts.

Mass increased from 155 to 210 kg.

Ballistics disabled.

Minimum spread reduced by 34%.

Maximum spread reduced by 39%.

Perk resistance bonus increased from 1% to 2%.

M-29 Protector

Durability increased from 258 to 348 pts.

Mass increased from 170 to 230 kg.

Ballistics disabled.

Minimum spread reduced by 34%.

Maximum spread reduced by 39%.

Perk resistance bonus increased from 2% to 4%.

M-32 Vindicator

Durability increased from 325 to 419 pts.

Mass increased from 210 to 271 kg.

Ballistics disabled.

Minimum spread reduced by 34%.

Maximum spread reduced by 39%.

Maximum perk resistance bonus increased from 50% to 80%.

ST-M26 Tackler

Durability increased from 279 to 377 pts.

Mass increased from 180 to 243 kg.

Ballistics disabled.

Minimum spread reduced by 34%.

Maximum spread reduced by 39%.

Perk resistance bonus increased from 100% to 150%.

Damage increased by 6%.

M-37 Piercer

Durability increased from 151 to 190 pts.

Mass reduced from 195 to 175 kg.

Ballistics disabled.

The effect of movement speed on spread reduced by 2 times.

Maximum spread reduced by 33%.

Cooling time reduced by 25%.

M-38 Fidget

Durability increased from 175 to 240 pts.

Mass reduced from 220 to 210 kg.

Ballistics disabled.

The effect of movement speed on spread reduced by 2 times.

Maximum spread reduced by 33%.

Cooling time reduced by 25%.

M-39 Imp

Durability increased from 252 to 335 pts.

Ballistics disabled.

The effect of movement speed on spread reduced by 2 times.

Maximum spread reduced by 33%.

Cooling time reduced by 25%.

MG13 Equalizer

Durability increased from 195 to 270 pts.

Mass increased from 216 to 290 kg.

Ballistics disabled.

Maximum spread reduced by 25%.

MG14 Arbiter

Durability increased from 261 to 360 pts.

Mass increased from 279 to 375 kg.

Ballistics disabled.

Maximum spread reduced by 25%.

Gungnir

Durability increased from 209 to 355 pts.

Mass increased from 270 to 325 kg.

Ballistics disabled.

Parts freezing speed increased by 2 times.

Nothung

Durability increased from 285 to 440 pts.

Mass increased from 324 to 390 kg.

Ballistics disabled.

Parts freezing speed increased by 2 times.

Comment: all of the above machine guns and miniguns proved to have low efficiency in battles. We decided to revise a number of their key parameters in order to improve their relevance.

Shotguns

Spitfire

Durability increased from 165 to 223 pts.

Mass increased from 126 to 170 kg.

Time to overheat increased by 50%.

Leech

Durability increased from 190 to 257 pts.

Mass increased from 135 to 182 kg.

Time to overheat increased by 50%.

Rupture

Durability increased from 229 to 309 pts.

Mass increased from 160 to 216 kg.

Time to overheat increased by 50%.

Comment on shotguns: the changes are addressing the low efficiency of frontal shotguns compared to the rotating ones.

Flamethrowers

Remedy

Added perk: as the weapon overheats, its damage protection increases up to 50%.

Draco

Added perk: upon colliding with an enemy, “Draco’s” damage increases up to 35% for 6 sec. The bonus depends on the force of impact and is distributed equally among all mounted “Dracos”.

Bonus to ram damage increased from 75% to 95%.

Now lets 20% damage through.

Firebug

Added perk: if the armoured car moves at a speed of 70 km/h or higher, the weapon’s damage increases by 30%.

Damage reduced by 7%.

Comment on flamethrowers: this class of weapons had no perk. It’s time to fix that and, at the same time, balance their efficiency. Additional changes (added after the mass testing) to “Draco” will help players that utilize its perk, and the lowered damage of the “Firebug” has to do with its current high efficiency.

Nailguns

Summator

Damage increased by 17%.

Spread increase during charging reduced by 59%.

Penetration ability reduced from 70% to 50%.

Rotation speed is no longer dependent on charge level and is always maximum.

Projectile speed now increases by 50% as the weapon charges.

Argument

The number of projectiles in a charged shot increased from 4 to 6.

Damage reduced by 16%.

Reload time reduced from 0.8 to 0.5 sec.

Perk reload time bonus reduced from 30% to 10%.

Perk charge time bonus reduced from 5% to 3%, but stacks 6 times instead of 4.

Spread now matches that of the “Summator”.

Penetration ability reduced from 70% to 50%.

Rotation speed is no longer dependent on charge level and is always maximum.

Projectile speed now increases by 50% as the weapon charges.

Comment on nailguns: an unpopular weapon class. The changes should make nailguns efficient weapons for medium-range shooting.

Other parts

Radio

Durability increased from 13 to 42 pts.

Now only 2 “Radio” modules can be mounted on a vehicle.

Comment: low survivability. The amount restriction has been added to prevent armouring the vehicle with the module.

Clarinet TOW

Rocket’s durability increased from 30 to 35 pts.

Added 60% resistance to bullet damage to the rocket.

Comment: the rocket was destroyed too quickly by the “Argus” module and machine guns.

ATGM Flute

The perk now increases damage by 25% instead of 14%, but stacks 3 times instead of 5.

Comment: low efficiency. After the changes, it will be easier to reach the maximum damage output of the weapon, which will be slightly higher.

Acari

Projectile now deals 150 pts. of damage on impact and has 100% penetration ability.

Projectile blast damage increased by 100%.

Perk periodic damage increased from 1.2% to 1.3%.

Comment: unpopular weapon. Adding damage to the projectile itself will allow “Acari” to not only reduce the durability of structural parts, but also destroy parts upon hit.

Yokai

Damage increased by 100%.

Perk no longer increases damage.

Blast radius increased by 39%.

Perk blast radius bonus reduced from 150% to 80%.

Comment: the changes will make the perk optional and allow “Yokai” to be used without it. Now, direct fire at the enemy will also be effective. Blast radius and damage with the perk remain unchanged.

Cricket

Durability increased from 195 to 259 pts.

Energy consumption reduced from 10 to 9 pts.

PS reduced from 1350 to 1215.

Comment: low efficiency. The change is similar to recent changes to unguided rocket launchers.

Doom

Damage with no charge reduced by 16%.

Damage with full charge reduced by 25%.

Charging time reduced from 4 to 2.5 sec.

Reload time reduced from 5 to 3 sec.

Comment: extremely high one-shot kill rate due to high single-shot damage. The changes significantly reduce damage per shot, but at the same time increase the rate of fire, thereby increasing gameplay comfort and damage per minute.

Raijin

Charge time increased from 4 to 4.5 sec.

Charge holding time reduced from 3 to 2.5 sec.

Comment: high efficiency of the weapon. After the changes, it should be somewhat easier to play against “Raijin”.

Inferno

Minimum speed of charging the perk (enemy at a distance of 100 m) increased by 2 times.

Maximum speed of charging the perk (enemy close to the player) increased by 1.5 times.

Parts attached to the cabin no longer heat up during perk activation.

Accumulated perk charge is no longer reset if there are no enemies nearby.

Comment: unpopular cabin.

Savior

Some of the welding points moved from the sides to the roof of the cabin.

Comment: changing the location of the welding points will increase the variety of armoured car design options, taking into account the cabin’s perk.

Bastion

The blade at the front of the cabin now has 50% resistance to energy damage.

Comment: unpopular cabin. Now the perk will be equally efficient against all types of damage.

Steppe spider

Removed the interaction of the perk with precision rocket launchers (“Nest” and “Trombone”).

Comment: the efficiency of precision rocket launchers combined with “Steppe spider” is too high. The initial speed and manoeuvrability of these rockets are quite high and become excessive when using “Steppe spider”, which allows you to hit targets while being close to the enemy.

Trombone

Projectile speed increased by 20%.

Rocket turn radius reduced by 11%.

Comment: partial compensation for the disabled synergy with “Steppe spider”, as “Trombone” had high efficiency only in combination with this cabin.

Catalina

Damage bonus reduced from 7% to 6%.

Initial damage penalty reduced from 15% to 13%.

Comment: high efficiency of the cabin. The changes slightly increase the damage at the beginning of a battle, but reduce it at the end.

Tank track

Durability increased from 1440 to 1810 pts.

Mass increased from 1550 to 1890 kg.

Added the ability to mirror the track in build mode.

Comment: low survivability in comparison with similar parts. The ability to mirror the track will increase the variety of design options.

Goliath

Durability increased from 1600 to 1990 pts.

Mass increased from 1800 to 2200 kg.

Added welding points to the inner surface.

Added the ability to mirror the track in build mode.

Comment: low survivability in comparison with similar parts. The ability to mirror the track will increase the variety of design options. Additional welding points on the inner surface will help to effectively implement the “Goliath” perk.

Sleipnir

PS reduced from 370 to 280.

Power penalty reduced from 15% to 14%.

Added the ability to mirror the track in build mode.

Comment: the power score of this track is overstated relative to its parameters and the PS of other tracks. The power penalty was also higher than required, given its tonnage. The ability to mirror the track will increase the variety of design options.

Meat Grinder

Durability increased from 550 to 733.

Maximum perk protection bonus reduced from 200% to 125%.

Auger damage increased from 20 to 30 pts.

Maximum perk damage bonus reduced from 400% to 200%.

Comment: low efficiency on armoured cars with a mass of less than 20 tonnes, which are unable to fully utilize the perk. After the changes, the survivability of the auger on armoured cars with a mass of 20 tonnes or more will remain the same, and the damage will be lowered due to its excessiveness.

Titan / Titan ST

Perk charging time, delay before the next charge, and reset time for uncharged perk reduced by 2 times.

The perk now restores 10% durability instead of 20%.

Comment: thanks to the new perk charging time, “Titan” will be able to restore some of its durability by passing by a wreckage instead of stopping near it. At the same time, if “Titan” stays near the wreckage longer, it will restore as much durability as it would have restored before the change.

Bigram

Changed perk: when moving at a speed of up to 35 km/h, the leg’s resistance to damage increases by 25%.

Comment: the old “Bigram” perk had virtually no effect on its efficiency. The new perk should increase the survivability of “Bigrams” in leg mode.

Shiver

Cooling efficiency increased from 85% to 125%.

Comment: the module has a weak effect on weapon efficiency.

Waltz

Durability increased from 298 to 352 pts.

Mass increased from 215 to 254 kg.

Spread increase in relation to movement speed reduced by 33%.

Disabled the spread increase when turning.

Comment: increased survivability and accuracy will make the weapon easier to use.

Assembler

Removed turning slowdown while charging.

Comment: the change will make the “Assembler” more comfortable to use with wheels and tracks.

Skadi

Ballistics disabled.

Maximum range reduced from 200 to 70 m.

Comment: since the refrigerant now flies in a straight line, firing the “Skadi” will become much easier. “Skadi’s” long range was not used and became redundant due to the lack of ballistics.

SD-15 Vulture

Drone lifetime increased from 22 to 30 sec.

Enemy detection distance increased from 35 to 50 m.

Enemy pursuit speed increased by 9%.

Comment: the changes will allow the drone to be used more successfully and frequently as a trap.

Parser

Number of pellets in a shot increased from 6 to 8.

Comment: low efficiency of the shotgun. The higher number of pellets will increase not only the maximum damage per shot, but also the efficiency of the perk.

Slaughterer

Blast radius of the initial projectile (when shooting without holding down the fire button) increased by 30%.

Perk maximum damage bonus increased from 21% to 30%.

Comment: the change should increase the efficiency of charging the perk by shooting without holding down the fire button.

Split

Amount of damage required to charge the perk increased by 12.5%.

Perk damage bonus reduced from 15% to 10%.

Damage reduced by 7%.

Comment: high efficiency of the shotgun.

Triton

Amount of damage required to charge the perk increased by 25%.

Barrel tips blast radius reduced by 35%.

Comment: high efficiency of the perk.

Satori

Maximum damage bonus reduced from 40% to 35%.

The time required to charge and reset the full perk bonus reduced in proportion to the reduction in damage.

Comment: high efficiency of the perk. Charging the perk by 35% and resetting it will take the same amount of time as was previously required for this value.

Mars

Maximum speed increased from 59 to 61 km/h.

Mass limit increased from 21000 to 22000 kg.

Bonus to ally damage increased from 20% to 25%.

Ally damage boost radius increased from 50 to 70 m.

Comment: the cabin had low speed and mass parameters. The perk changes make the cabin more useful to allies.

Cohort

Bonus to ally resistance no longer depends on the type of cabin and is always 30%.

Ally resistance boost radius increased from 45 to 70 m.

Comment: the changes will make the cabin more useful for allies.

Yokozuna

Mass limit increased from 19000 to 20500 kg.

Comment: insufficient mass limit for the current speed value.

Machinist

Some welding points moved from the sides to the roof of the cabin.

Comment: similar to changes to the “Savior”.

Oyabun

Perk duration reduced from 6 to 4 sec.

Comment: the duration of the perk was excessive for the purpose for which it was designed (turning around after a collision), which also increased the efficiency of the perk in other situations.

Jackie

Damage bonus reduced from 15% to 12%.

Blast damage reduced by 40%.

Comment: high efficiency. The significant reduction in blast damage compensates for the last few changes to the module.

Devourer

Added the effect of reload bonuses to the time between shots in a burst.

RL-9 Helicon

Maximum perk bonuses are now achieved after the projectile travels 120 m instead of 180 m previously.

Durability increased from 422 to 498 pts.

Mass increased from 284 to 335 kg.

Nemesis

Perk charge delay reduced from 1.5 to 1 sec.

Comment on relic parts: insufficient weapon efficiency.





Made a number of improvements to the process of purchasing missing parts:

Now, when you open a specific part window from the list of missing parts and return back, you are returned to the same part, not to the top of the list.

Added a button to get the part to its context menu.

Now, if all missing parts have been purchased, the purchase window closes automatically.

Added a “Refresh offers” button to the parts purchase window.

Changes marked by the ♥ icon are largely or fully inspired by your feedback, suggestions and comments.

♥ Added damage measurement spheres to the “Old Engineer garage”, “Nomads garage”, and “Scavengers garage”.

Improved the visual effects of firing the “Gravastar” weapon.

Improved pathfinding for AI armoured cars.

Improved the camera behavior logic when using a scope on an armoured car with artillery.