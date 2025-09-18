- Added locked spectating (left-click on a beetle or ball to start spectating them)

- Fixed headbutt not starting sometimes

- Reworked Poop Deck map + cannon behaviour

- Buffed Cyborg beetle laser detection radius

- Fixed slight camera lag

- Fixed ultrawide goal popup showing on screen before goal is scored (again)

- Made dungballs stop when they are slow enough instead of rolling around forever

- Nerfed Earth-boring beetle hole speed (75 -> 70)

- Nerfed Earth-boring beetle hole ability cooldown (30s -> 40s)

- Nerfed Earth-boring beetle hole ability radius (10 -> 9)

- Fixed Earth-boring beetle ramp camera glitch

- Fixed Earth-boring beetle hole ability not sending beetles with balls through properly

- Make Earth-boring beetle hole ability shoot out dungballs first to give it more of an advantage