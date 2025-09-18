- Added locked spectating (left-click on a beetle or ball to start spectating them)
- Fixed headbutt not starting sometimes
- Reworked Poop Deck map + cannon behaviour
- Buffed Cyborg beetle laser detection radius
- Fixed slight camera lag
- Fixed ultrawide goal popup showing on screen before goal is scored (again)
- Made dungballs stop when they are slow enough instead of rolling around forever
- Nerfed Earth-boring beetle hole speed (75 -> 70)
- Nerfed Earth-boring beetle hole ability cooldown (30s -> 40s)
- Nerfed Earth-boring beetle hole ability radius (10 -> 9)
- Fixed Earth-boring beetle ramp camera glitch
- Fixed Earth-boring beetle hole ability not sending beetles with balls through properly
- Make Earth-boring beetle hole ability shoot out dungballs first to give it more of an advantage
Patch notes 9/17/2025
