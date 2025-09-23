 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20026764 Edited 23 September 2025 – 12:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A brand-new environment is here! The city echoes with the screams of the undead — from fast ground-runners to deadly mutant zombies. Every alley, corner, and street hides a new nightmare waiting to strike.

🎯 Tutorial Practice Modes
You asked, we listened. The tutorial now features new practice drills to sharpen your survival skills, improve your aim, and prepare you for the horrors ahead.

⚙️ Other Improvements

General performance optimizations

Stability fixes for smoother gameplay

The apocalypse just got louder. Can you survive the Screaming Streets? 🧟‍♂️

Changed files in this update

Depot 3858411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link