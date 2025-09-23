A brand-new environment is here! The city echoes with the screams of the undead — from fast ground-runners to deadly mutant zombies. Every alley, corner, and street hides a new nightmare waiting to strike.
🎯 Tutorial Practice Modes
You asked, we listened. The tutorial now features new practice drills to sharpen your survival skills, improve your aim, and prepare you for the horrors ahead.
⚙️ Other Improvements
General performance optimizations
Stability fixes for smoother gameplay
The apocalypse just got louder. Can you survive the Screaming Streets? 🧟♂️
Survive the Screaming Streets!
Update notes via Steam Community
