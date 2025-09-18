Bug Fixes

Fixed crash caused by PVP

Fixed: attacks and skill usage now exits cloaking



Balance Changes

A few things were way overtuned, and generally survivability of some classes was too easy.

Evergreen card 25% > 15% hp regen per refine

Cooldown on autocast on hit effects: 1s (sun emblem shield)

Cooldown on autocast on attack effects: 0.1s > 0.05s

Block no longer scales with DEX

Stun, Freeze and Air Cutter disables Block

Warrior parry 30% > 25%

Health on hit now scales with multi-hit: this would boost rogue survivability

Fixed a bug where Life Leech was reduced by multi-hit: this would further boost Warrior survivability

Hp regen reduced by 75% in PVP



NoKS Changes

Taunt doesn't apply NoKS

You can't Taunt a monster with NoKS

You can't apply NoKS to a Taunted monster, unless you are the Taunter