Bug Fixes
Fixed crash caused by PVP
Fixed: attacks and skill usage now exits cloaking
Balance Changes
A few things were way overtuned, and generally survivability of some classes was too easy.
Evergreen card 25% > 15% hp regen per refine
Cooldown on autocast on hit effects: 1s (sun emblem shield)
Cooldown on autocast on attack effects: 0.1s > 0.05s
Block no longer scales with DEX
Stun, Freeze and Air Cutter disables Block
Warrior parry 30% > 25%
Health on hit now scales with multi-hit: this would boost rogue survivability
Fixed a bug where Life Leech was reduced by multi-hit: this would further boost Warrior survivability
Hp regen reduced by 75% in PVP
NoKS Changes
Taunt doesn't apply NoKS
You can't Taunt a monster with NoKS
You can't apply NoKS to a Taunted monster, unless you are the Taunter
[Update 0.3.5]
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update