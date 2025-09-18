 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20026555
Hey everyone! Today we’re releasing a new update with lots of fixes, adjustments, and visual improvements.
This patch touches many areas of the game and should help make runs smoother and more fun.

We’ve also expanded Performance Mode with more optimizations!

We hope you enjoy this update and the ones to come!

FLOCK PARTY!!!

  • Collection: Fixed fusion collection

  • Collection: Updated chicken screen

  • Chickens: Fixed Enchanting Chick

  • Chickens: Adjusted Wizard Chick

  • Chickens: Added new chicken merging system

  • Chickens: Visual rework for all chicks

  • Chickens: Fixed visual layering issues

  • Maps: Adjusted map durations

  • Leaderboard: Fixed number display on ranking table

  • Accessories: Adjusted Particle Accelerator

  • Accessories: Adjusted Oni Mask

  • Events: Adjustments to chicken coop event

  • Performance Mode: Locked conflicting settings

  • Performance Mode: Removed more shadows from objects

  • Abilities: Adjusted Electric Zone

  • Abilities: Adjusted Pandora’s Box

  • Enemies: Fixed transparency issues on attacks

  • Enemies (Map 8): Fixed death animation

  • Enemies (Map 8): Jester explosion now clearly deals damage

  • Semi-Bosses: Fixed transparency issues on attacks

  • Bosses: Fixed transparency issues on attacks

  • Sound Effects: Improved 3D sound

  • Sound Effects: Fixed sounds not pausing on pause menu

  • Crash Fix: Infinite Mode skull chests now save progress to prevent loss of achievements/status after crashes

Thank you for all the support and feedback!
We’d love to hear your thoughts on this update — how do the new map durations feel? Did the visual changes to the chicks and the event adjustments improve your runs? Share your experience with us!

