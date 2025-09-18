Hey everyone! Today we’re releasing a new update with lots of fixes, adjustments, and visual improvements.
This patch touches many areas of the game and should help make runs smoother and more fun.
We’ve also expanded Performance Mode with more optimizations!
We hope you enjoy this update and the ones to come!
FLOCK PARTY!!!
Collection: Fixed fusion collection
Collection: Updated chicken screen
Chickens: Fixed Enchanting Chick
Chickens: Adjusted Wizard Chick
Chickens: Added new chicken merging system
Chickens: Visual rework for all chicks
Chickens: Fixed visual layering issues
Maps: Adjusted map durations
Leaderboard: Fixed number display on ranking table
Accessories: Adjusted Particle Accelerator
Accessories: Adjusted Oni Mask
Events: Adjustments to chicken coop event
Performance Mode: Locked conflicting settings
Performance Mode: Removed more shadows from objects
Abilities: Adjusted Electric Zone
Abilities: Adjusted Pandora’s Box
Enemies: Fixed transparency issues on attacks
Enemies (Map 8): Fixed death animation
Enemies (Map 8): Jester explosion now clearly deals damage
Semi-Bosses: Fixed transparency issues on attacks
Bosses: Fixed transparency issues on attacks
Sound Effects: Improved 3D sound
Sound Effects: Fixed sounds not pausing on pause menu
Crash Fix: Infinite Mode skull chests now save progress to prevent loss of achievements/status after crashes
Thank you for all the support and feedback!
We’d love to hear your thoughts on this update — how do the new map durations feel? Did the visual changes to the chicks and the event adjustments improve your runs? Share your experience with us!
Changed files in this update