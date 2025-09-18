Hey everyone! Today we’re releasing a new update with lots of fixes, adjustments, and visual improvements.

This patch touches many areas of the game and should help make runs smoother and more fun.

We’ve also expanded Performance Mode with more optimizations!

We hope you enjoy this update and the ones to come!

FLOCK PARTY!!!

Collection: Fixed fusion collection

Collection: Updated chicken screen

Chickens: Fixed Enchanting Chick

Chickens: Adjusted Wizard Chick

Chickens: Added new chicken merging system

Chickens: Visual rework for all chicks

Chickens: Fixed visual layering issues

Maps: Adjusted map durations

Leaderboard: Fixed number display on ranking table

Accessories: Adjusted Particle Accelerator

Accessories: Adjusted Oni Mask

Events: Adjustments to chicken coop event

Performance Mode: Locked conflicting settings

Performance Mode: Removed more shadows from objects

Abilities: Adjusted Electric Zone

Abilities: Adjusted Pandora’s Box

Enemies: Fixed transparency issues on attacks

Enemies (Map 8): Fixed death animation

Enemies (Map 8): Jester explosion now clearly deals damage

Semi-Bosses: Fixed transparency issues on attacks

Bosses: Fixed transparency issues on attacks

Sound Effects: Improved 3D sound

Sound Effects: Fixed sounds not pausing on pause menu

Crash Fix: Infinite Mode skull chests now save progress to prevent loss of achievements/status after crashes

Thank you for all the support and feedback!

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this update — how do the new map durations feel? Did the visual changes to the chicks and the event adjustments improve your runs? Share your experience with us!