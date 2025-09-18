 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20026537 Edited 18 September 2025 – 06:06:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I took the summer off from Condo and just enjoyed watching people explore this little world from a distance. Still, a few things kept bugging me, so here’s what’s new in 1.0.3:

  • Controller Support:
    Plug in your Xbox or PlayStation controller for a fully mouse-and-keyboard-free experience. Playing on Steam Deck should feel much smoother too.

  • World Updates:
    I’ve sprinkled in a few small touches, including a hidden event for the curious few.

  • Performance Upgrades:
    ᕙ( •̀ ᗜ •́ )ᕗ 


ok bye
xoxo

Changed files in this update

