I took the summer off from Condo and just enjoyed watching people explore this little world from a distance. Still, a few things kept bugging me, so here’s what’s new in 1.0.3:

Controller Support:

Plug in your Xbox or PlayStation controller for a fully mouse-and-keyboard-free experience. Playing on Steam Deck should feel much smoother too.

World Updates:

I’ve sprinkled in a few small touches, including a hidden event for the curious few.

Performance Upgrades:

ᕙ( •̀ ᗜ •́ )ᕗ



ok bye

xoxo