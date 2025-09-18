I took the summer off from Condo and just enjoyed watching people explore this little world from a distance. Still, a few things kept bugging me, so here’s what’s new in 1.0.3:
Controller Support:
Plug in your Xbox or PlayStation controller for a fully mouse-and-keyboard-free experience. Playing on Steam Deck should feel much smoother too.
World Updates:
I’ve sprinkled in a few small touches, including a hidden event for the curious few.
Performance Upgrades:
ᕙ( •̀ ᗜ •́ )ᕗ
ok bye
xoxo
