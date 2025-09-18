Thank you to all players for your continued support and love.

As a token of our appreciation, the developers are excited to present the first edition of "My Royal Maid R" for everyone to enjoy!



☆How to access it:

1.For players using the following 10 languages(English / Thai / Turkish / Portuguese / Spanish / German / French / Korean / Russian / Japanese):

Go to your Steam Library → Click the gear icon (Manage) on the right → Properties → Language → Set it to your preferred language.

After clicking "Play Game":

★Selecting "My Royal Maid R" will launch the main game.

★Selecting "Royal Maid: The First Edition (10 languages)" will launch the first edition of the game.



2.(繁中/簡中)的玩家:

Steam收藏庫⭢右邊小齒輪(管理)⭢內容⭢語言⭢調整至繁體中文

點擊開始遊戲後:

1. 執行【我的皇家女僕R】,將會開始《我的皇家女僕R》

2. 執行【Royal Maid: The First Edition(EN/JP/TC/SC)】 將會開始《皇家女僕的第一代版本》



Once again, thank you all for your support and love.

Playmeow Games