Thank you to all players for your continued support and love.
As a token of our appreciation, the developers are excited to present the first edition of "My Royal Maid R" for everyone to enjoy!
☆How to access it:
1.For players using the following 10 languages(English / Thai / Turkish / Portuguese / Spanish / German / French / Korean / Russian / Japanese):
Go to your Steam Library → Click the gear icon (Manage) on the right → Properties → Language → Set it to your preferred language.
After clicking "Play Game":
★Selecting "My Royal Maid R" will launch the main game.
★Selecting "Royal Maid: The First Edition (10 languages)" will launch the first edition of the game.
2.(繁中/簡中)的玩家:
Steam收藏庫⭢右邊小齒輪(管理)⭢內容⭢語言⭢調整至繁體中文
點擊開始遊戲後:
1. 執行【我的皇家女僕R】,將會開始《我的皇家女僕R》
2. 執行【Royal Maid: The First Edition(EN/JP/TC/SC)】 將會開始《皇家女僕的第一代版本》
Once again, thank you all for your support and love.
Playmeow Games
0918 Update Content
Update notes via Steam Community
