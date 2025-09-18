What starts with a crash in the basements leads to spiders, cobwebs, and Olga’s unexpected debut in Maria’s raunchy horror parody porn flick.
An innocent girl crosses paths with the Count, who slips in from the shadows looking for more than blood.
Deep in the night, passion overtakes fear and the maiden yields to Dickula, their night sealing a bond of blood and desire.
Two more flicks are still on the roadmap—but that’s not all. Paradise Lust 3 is now in development.
Wishlists really do make a huge difference for us, it helps the game get noticed, shows there’s interest, and gives us the push to keep going. If you’ve enjoyed the ride so far, adding Paradise Lust 3 to your wishlist is one of the best ways you can support the team. We’d be incredibly grateful for it.
If our games have been sitting on your radar for a while. Screenshots, art, updates and you’ve seen them and thought, “Later.”
Later’s now.
Paradise Lust 1 – 30% off
Paradise Lust 2 – 20% off
Sinners Landing – 20% off
Or grab the Flexible Media Games Bundle
Also, join our amazing Discord community; if you want to talk about everything from desired content, behind the scenes updates and fun memes, come join us! What did you like most in this update?
Changed files in this update