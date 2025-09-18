Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

What starts with a crash in the basements leads to spiders, cobwebs, and Olga’s unexpected debut in Maria’s raunchy horror parody porn flick.

An innocent girl crosses paths with the Count, who slips in from the shadows looking for more than blood.



Deep in the night, passion overtakes fear and the maiden yields to Dickula, their night sealing a bond of blood and desire.

Two more flicks are still on the roadmap—but that’s not all. Paradise Lust 3 is now in development.



The Miss World Media pageant returns with a new cast of contestants, bigger problems, and more questionable production choices. Wishlistnow on Steam to help it have a great launch!

Wishlists really do make a huge difference for us, it helps the game get noticed, shows there’s interest, and gives us the push to keep going. If you’ve enjoyed the ride so far, adding Paradise Lust 3 to your wishlist is one of the best ways you can support the team. We’d be incredibly grateful for it.







