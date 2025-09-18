V1.0.12
· 修复
1. 修复上一局游戏卡顿后，新游戏前期仍会卡顿的问题
2. 修复拖拽着卡牌按全部打出快捷键，导致无法继续操作的问题
· 调整与优化
1. 优化了无尽模式通过Boss后KPI的增长曲线，现在KPI增长会更平滑了
2. 优化了存档备份的逻辑
3. 上调了无尽模式选择buff中植物收成次数上限的数值
4. 进入无尽模式时，植物每回合收成上限会变为40
5. 版本号会常显在左下角了
6. 【橙色硬币】调整为直接给予金币了
7. 小幅上调了群落苔藓的收成金币
V1.0.12补丁
