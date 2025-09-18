 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Hades Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20026188 Edited 18 September 2025 – 04:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
V1.0.12
· 修复
1. 修复上一局游戏卡顿后，新游戏前期仍会卡顿的问题
2. 修复拖拽着卡牌按全部打出快捷键，导致无法继续操作的问题
· 调整与优化
1. 优化了无尽模式通过Boss后KPI的增长曲线，现在KPI增长会更平滑了
2. 优化了存档备份的逻辑
3. 上调了无尽模式选择buff中植物收成次数上限的数值
4. 进入无尽模式时，植物每回合收成上限会变为40
5. 版本号会常显在左下角了
6. 【橙色硬币】调整为直接给予金币了
7. 小幅上调了群落苔藓的收成金币

Changed files in this update

Depot 3177891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link