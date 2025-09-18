 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 skate. Hades Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20026155 Edited 18 September 2025 – 07:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Quick hotfix to address the camera issues that the latest updated introduced, thanks to everyone for reporting that one!

  • Changed how the player character is treated when inside a breeding stand NPC to keep them separate from the NPC, this should fix the camera issues that were happening when said NPC was vored.

  • Updated the boss dragons possible interaction spots on the City map, this should prevent them getting stuck with nothing to do if there are no other NPC's nearby

  • Replaced one of the breeding stand possums on the city map with a rat

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2686901
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2686902
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2686903
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link