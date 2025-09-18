Quick hotfix to address the camera issues that the latest updated introduced, thanks to everyone for reporting that one!
Changed how the player character is treated when inside a breeding stand NPC to keep them separate from the NPC, this should fix the camera issues that were happening when said NPC was vored.
Updated the boss dragons possible interaction spots on the City map, this should prevent them getting stuck with nothing to do if there are no other NPC's nearby
Replaced one of the breeding stand possums on the city map with a rat
Changed files in this update