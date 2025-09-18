Hello everybody!



The "Ancient Echoes" update is now available, and with it, we've got some new skins, a login bonus, some new streaming drops, and more.

Highlights Include:



Additions

Added a Fumarole area where an old companion of the Ancients will appear during the Shadow Rift.

Added a Giant Whirlpool, which tends to pull everything down with it. Caves must be enabled for it to appear.

Added hidden rooms in the Caves that can be explored to uncover Ancient lore, that is if you can find the entrance…

Quality of Life

Woodie’s Wooden Walking Stick no longer consumes durability when its wearer is not moving.

Birds now have death sounds.

Bird sounds will disappear from the turf ambience for most of the Post-Lunar Hail period.

Bridges may now be placed in the Labyrinth Maze.

New Skins!

“Swampy Vacation Chest” ($12.99usd)

“This Swampy Vacation Chest contains the Swamp-Lover's Chest and the Vacation Chest.”

“Complete Survivor Chest” ($15.99usd)

“This Complete Survivor Chest contains the complete Survivor series of survivor skins.”





New Login Bonus!

For a limited time, players will receive the Mythic Bone Armor just by logging into the game. This is a limited-time item, don't miss out!



New Streaming Drops

The Global Deconstruction Staff skin been added to the Orbital Collection. Check out the post for more details.



Our Ambassadors have also been given a bunch of new codes to give away. Including Starter Packs, The Full Victorian Collection, and two new Resurrected skins, the Resurrected Glom Pack and the Resurrected Deerclops Duffel!



Rhymes With Play

We've got a dev stream coming up later today. Join us over at

and hang out with us as we discuss the new update and what's to come.

Don't Starve Franchise Sale

If you're here, it's pretty likely you already have everything you need. But if you don't, check out the Don't Starve Franchise Sale for some of our best deals of the year!



And that's all for now - kinda.

We've got more coming for you very soon. We're heading into the seasonal event schedule soon, and we have an update for Hallowed Nights as well as Winter's Feast, which will also include updates to existing content that we want to release before Lunar New Year, and then we will get back to the conclusion of the shadow arc early next year. So, lots happening. For those of you looking for a points code, it's here somewhere. It's been a little while since we were hiding things properly. Consider it practice. Consider it practice.

