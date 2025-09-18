 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20026057
you can play the game with a controller now, hooray! a lot of folks have asked for this, so here it is!!! im not a big controller player myself, so if anything is off or needs adjusting let me know! you may need to play with the sensitivity settings either way

this build also has some general fixes and stuff, made some of the bosses easier and fixed some minor bugs. as always, if anything is broken or buggy, definitely let me know here or get in contact with me on twitter or wherever!

one more update, i started working with a new publisher who's gonna try to get the game in front of more people in the coming weeks, so wish me luck with that!!!

