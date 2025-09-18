This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Logic World Wednesdays

Last week, we released a preview for update 0.92, with some banger new features, including the long-awaited subassemblies! Thanks to everybody who’s played on the preview, reported bugs, and sent us your feedback on the new features. You’re helping us iron out the kinks and ensure that 0.92 will be high quality.

We’re releasing another preview today, with fixes for last week’s new features along with various small tweaks & QOL improvements. This preview also contains improvements and fixes for modding, so mod authors and users alike will have a smoother experience.

Tododododo

This week, we took stock of everything on our near-term todo list, organizing the tasks into three categories:

Things that need to be done before we can release update 0.92. Things we’d like to do for a 0.92.x update. These are needed features that will make Logic World better, and we want to do them on the Unity codebase, but they don’t block the next update. Things that will wait until update 0.100, on the new Godot codebase.

We have several dozen issues open on our internal issue tracker, now all neatly sorted into a near-term game plan.

Logic World development is ramping up. New people have joined the team, existing team members are devoting more time to the project, and the scope of what we intend to achieve has expanded significantly. Project management is more important for us than ever. With the coordination we did this week, we’re well-prepared for the next few months of development. You’ll see the results here on this blog!

v0.92 Preview 599

This update is now available on the previews branch! To opt-in, select Logic World in your Steam library and go to properties -> betas -> public previews.

Here’s everything new in Preview 599, since Preview 562 last week:

Subassemblies

Using the search bar in the Subassembly tab of the Selection Menu could previously break the menu, freeze the game, return incorrect search results, or simply not work. There were several root causes of these issues, and we’ve fixed them all. (Hopefully.)

When editing a Subassembly title, you can no longer input newline characters.

When editing a Subassembly title, you are now restricted to a maximum length of 300 characters.

Fixed “missing localization” errors caused by subassemblies with empty titles.

UI

The Selection Menu now hides components which are not available on the server.

We’ve reworked the screen you see when you’re disconnected from a server. When the server sends a long disconnection message, the screen now handles it better, giving you a scrollbar instead of making the message tiny.

Modding

Improved the disconnection message when the server rejects a client for not having the required mods. The message now contains mod versions, and it has some formatting to make the list easier to read.

Mods that are on both the client and server can now be marked as 'Optional' in the manifest file. When set, clients are not required to install this mod when joining a server that has the mod installed.

When placing modded components/subassemblies on a server which does not support them, you now get an error sound and a console message instead of ghost components.

Client-only mods will no longer be announced to the server (keeps network packet smaller & nice for mod-list privacy).

Packet IDs are now set authoritatively by the server. This allows optional mods to add new packet types, without breaking packets for clients that don’t have the mod installed.

Fixed an issue where BuildingOperations added by mods wouldn’t be loaded consistently.

Fixed an issue where GameStates added by mods wouldn’t be loaded at all.

Fixed an issue where palette loading crashed the game on startup when the palette was corrupted or not installed. (#448)

Fixed modded network packets failing to parse due to inconsistent mod load order between client and server.

Miscellaneous

When a Sandbox or Subassembly has a very long name, previously the game would create files/folders on disk with very long names. These file/folder names are now capped at 200 characters, which prevents crashes on Linux.

In the last preview, the Shadow Cascades setting was accidentally set to 4 by default. The default value for this setting is back to 2 as intended.

Thanks for reading! See you next Wednesday :)

