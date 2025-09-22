We’re tending to our garden by bringing you new challenges, better performance, and a bug-free Primrows experience!
Smoother transitions between menus and gameplay
Streamlined challenges to reduce and memory usage and reduce loading times when switching between main menu and gameplay
Added support for additional weekly and monthly challenges
Cleaned up several rules cards for existing challenges
Bug Fix: fixed visual bug where buttons would appear stuck in the pressed position
Bug Fix: fixed rare softlock when returning to main menu
Bug Fix: fixed watering and scoring animations on 3x3, 6x6, and 3x6 game boards
Changed files in this update