22 September 2025 Build 20025949 Edited 22 September 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re tending to our garden by bringing you new challenges, better performance, and a bug-free Primrows experience!

  • Smoother transitions between menus and gameplay

  • Streamlined challenges to reduce and memory usage and reduce loading times when switching between main menu and gameplay

  • Added support for additional weekly and monthly challenges

  • Cleaned up several rules cards for existing challenges

  • Bug Fix: fixed visual bug where buttons would appear stuck in the pressed position

  • Bug Fix: fixed rare softlock when returning to main menu

  • Bug Fix: fixed watering and scoring animations on 3x3, 6x6, and 3x6 game boards

