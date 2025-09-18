Fixed an issue where brooms could be ridden inside resident houses in Village Zone C

Fixed an issue where personal stories of Arden and 5 other villagers did not appear

Fixed an issue where certain personal stories of Roy were repeated

Fixed an issue where invalid conversations could be triggered with the ‘Wish Potion’ keyword

Fixed an issue where markers appeared incorrectly on the map during exploration of the Starlit Cave

Fixed an issue where the bridge in the <Repairing the Village Bridge> quest appeared not to be repaired

Adjusted the required item quantities for house repair deliveries

Adjusted the distance Squishychubs must be lured for the ‘Squishychubs lured away from their burrows’ achievement to lower difficulty

Fixed an issue where special Honey Piglet did not appear

Fixed an issue where the game would freeze if Vergil’s dialogue was very short

Issue where the quest <Learn to Fish> does not progress properly

Issue during the quest <A Strange Dream>

Issue during the quest <Who Will Come Back? 1>

Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

Issue where controls occasionally freeze when using the Witch’s Station

Issue where the character’s position becomes abnormal upon completing the quest <The Path We Forge Together>

Issue where the map overlaps with the previous map when interacting with Buoyancy Herb and moving to another scene