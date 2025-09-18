v5.0.16.0
Patch Notes
Scenario
Fixed an issue where the bridge in the <Repairing the Village Bridge> quest appeared not to be repaired
Fixed an issue where markers appeared incorrectly on the map during exploration of the Starlit Cave
Fixed an issue where invalid conversations could be triggered with the ‘Wish Potion’ keyword
Fixed an issue where certain personal stories of Roy were repeated
Fixed an issue where personal stories of Arden and 5 other villagers did not appear
Fixed an issue where brooms could be ridden inside resident houses in Village Zone C
Fixed typos
Level Design
Fixed an issue where special Honey Piglet did not appear
Adjusted the distance Squishychubs must be lured for the ‘Squishychubs lured away from their burrows’ achievement to lower difficulty
Adjusted the required item quantities for house repair deliveries
Increased fish selling prices
UI
Fixed an issue where the game would freeze if Vergil’s dialogue was very short
Known Issues Being Fixed
Issue where the quest <Learn to Fish> does not progress properly
Issue during the quest <A Strange Dream>
Issue during the quest <Who Will Come Back? 1>
Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed
Issue where controls occasionally freeze when using the Witch’s Station
Issue where the character’s position becomes abnormal upon completing the quest <The Path We Forge Together>
Issue where the map overlaps with the previous map when interacting with Buoyancy Herb and moving to another scene
Issue where after interacting with Buoyancy Herb, using the bubble transport device in the lower level does not properly arrive at the mid-level bubble transport device
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us in fixing them.
