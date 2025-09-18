 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Hades Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20025848 Edited 18 September 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.0.16.0

Patch Notes

Scenario

  • Fixed an issue where the bridge in the <Repairing the Village Bridge> quest appeared not to be repaired

  • Fixed an issue where markers appeared incorrectly on the map during exploration of the Starlit Cave

  • Fixed an issue where invalid conversations could be triggered with the ‘Wish Potion’ keyword

  • Fixed an issue where certain personal stories of Roy were repeated

  • Fixed an issue where personal stories of Arden and 5 other villagers did not appear

  • Fixed an issue where brooms could be ridden inside resident houses in Village Zone C

  • Fixed typos

Level Design

  • Fixed an issue where special Honey Piglet did not appear

  • Adjusted the distance Squishychubs must be lured for the ‘Squishychubs lured away from their burrows’ achievement to lower difficulty

  • Adjusted the required item quantities for house repair deliveries

  • Increased fish selling prices

UI

  • Fixed an issue where the game would freeze if Vergil’s dialogue was very short

Known Issues Being Fixed

  • Issue where the quest <Learn to Fish> does not progress properly

  • Issue during the quest <A Strange Dream>

  • Issue during the quest <Who Will Come Back? 1>

  • Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

  • Issue where controls occasionally freeze when using the Witch’s Station

  • Issue where the character’s position becomes abnormal upon completing the quest <The Path We Forge Together>

  • Issue where the map overlaps with the previous map when interacting with Buoyancy Herb and moving to another scene

  • Issue where after interacting with Buoyancy Herb, using the bubble transport device in the lower level does not properly arrive at the mid-level bubble transport device

Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us in fixing them.

https://discord.gg/fn9PPc2MeB


Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1594941
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1594942
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link