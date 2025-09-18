 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20025846 Edited 18 September 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Travelers!

In this Hotfix, we’ve focused on addressing several key bugs and improving stability to make your adventure smoother and more enjoyable. Check out the details below to see what has been fixed!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where certain Memories did not hit enemies: Searing Charge, Stygian Rush, World Cracker

  • Fixed a bug where rewards spawned outside the map during the Azraq boss fight

  • Fixed a bug where the screen would remain white and not proceed during the final boss fight

  • Fixed a bug where the top-right timer would increase abnormally when traveling to the next world via a Rift

  • Fixed a bug where bosses would fully heal by killing other monsters when Dark Urge Lucid Dream was active

  • Fixed a bug where Big Baam’s laser attack and Nyx’s Comet Dash attack did not deal damage to players

  • Fixed a bug where the tick marks on the player’s health bar appeared denser than intended

  • Fixed a bug where Burrow Memory was not counted as a crowd control skill in related achievements

  • Fixed a bug where Sparkling Water Gun Memory was not counted as a crowd control or healing skill in related achievements

  • Fixed a bug where Ice Shield Memory was not counted as a crowd control or healing skill in related achievements

These improvements and fixes are part of our ongoing journey to make Shape of Dreams the best experience it can be.

We’ll continue to monitor your feedback and refine the game accordingly.

Thank you for your unwavering support.

– Lizard Smoothie💫

