Hello, Travelers!

In this Hotfix, we’ve focused on addressing several key bugs and improving stability to make your adventure smoother and more enjoyable. Check out the details below to see what has been fixed!

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where certain Memories did not hit enemies: Searing Charge , Stygian Rush , World Cracker

Fixed a bug where rewards spawned outside the map during the Azraq boss fight

Fixed a bug where the screen would remain white and not proceed during the final boss fight

Fixed a bug where the top-right timer would increase abnormally when traveling to the next world via a Rift

Fixed a bug where bosses would fully heal by killing other monsters when Dark Urge Lucid Dream was active

Fixed a bug where Big Baam’s laser attack and Nyx’s Comet Dash attack did not deal damage to players

Fixed a bug where the tick marks on the player’s health bar appeared denser than intended

Fixed a bug where Burrow Memory was not counted as a crowd control skill in related achievements

Fixed a bug where Sparkling Water Gun Memory was not counted as a crowd control or healing skill in related achievements

Fixed a bug where Ice Shield Memory was not counted as a crowd control or healing skill in related achievements

These improvements and fixes are part of our ongoing journey to make Shape of Dreams the best experience it can be.

We’ll continue to monitor your feedback and refine the game accordingly.

Thank you for your unwavering support.

– Lizard Smoothie💫