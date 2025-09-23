Game Updates & Bug Fixes(Shout out to players in the #rrplus-lounge on Discord for bumping some of these up the list)
New Stuff
- The dorm room door now defaults to \^RecCenter. If you prefer "Roomiverse", there's an option for that (Watch > Settings > Experience).
RRO Bug Fixes:
- Flag returned - but actually! We've fixed the most common cause of the flag not being properly returned in Capture the Flag in \^Paintball. It can still happen but very rarely now, and if it fails you can try again.
- Small collision adjustment near Red & Blue Quarry bases so you don't get stuck underwater.
- The ball in \^Paddleball no longer freezes sporadically at mid-court.
- Loot Chests work in Quests again - let the S-Rank carries rejoice.
- Fixed some buggy texture & collision issues so you can look cool in \^RecRally again.
- Fixed a VR bug where having your hand in pointing mode when picking up an object interfered with a clean release from that hand - totally throwing off dodgeball players.
General Bug Fixes:
- Recoloring vehicles won't cause windshields to be opaque anymore - clearly an upgrade.
- Fixed performance issues for players with a lot of backpack items.
- Fixed a bug where VR players could get stuck at a black screen after respawn.
- Fixed players getting booted to dorm if joining an R2 room that was recently saved.
- Added ability to clear all notifications - but please read them sometimes, I write those too.
- Fixed CV1 AnimationGizmo speed being locked to 100%.
- Fixed a broken CV2 holotar recording flow.
Creation Updates & Fixes
Added new features for Room Inventory & Offers, including:
- Room Inventory & Offers are now available in R1 rooms.
- Room Offers are now supported in R1 storefronts.
- Room Offers can now be added to data tables.
- Added new chips allowing Room Offer name and description to be overridden.
- Added new 'Room Offer Get Image', 'Room Offer Get Definition', and 'Get All Room Offers In Room' chips
- Added a 'Create Offer' button to make a new Room Offer from an existing inventory item.
New creation features including:
- Magnetic anchors are now adjustable. You can choose between small, medium, and large anchors - larger anchors snap from further away.
- You can now undo deleting a curve point in R1.
- Updated the Move Tool for better snapping & rotation functions.
- Added a new 2D Text component. Now you can write more flatly.
- The Maker Pen Performance window now auto-updates, shows physics object count, and has several bugs fixed.
- Optimized makerpen equip for smoother start-up and performance across FBA & Bean.
- Updated R1 prop truck to be recolorable & renamed a few vehicles so that the ones you can't drive are now clearly labeled as 'props'.
- Added the laundry bin to the maker pen palette.
Released a whole bunch of chips into beta, including:
- Art Canvas Clear
- Art Canvas Clear with Color
- Art Canvas Is Image Transparent
- Art Canvas Render To Texture
- Download RecNet Image To Texture
- Download Texture From RecNet
- Local Player Is Junior
- Snap Camera Image
- String Purify
- Texture Constant
- Texture Copy With Resize
- Texture Variable
- Textured Quad
- Textured Quad Set Aspect Ratio
- Textured Quad Set Texture
- Upload Texture To RecNet
- Rec Room Object Outline
New Rec Room Studio updates including:
- Inventions that contain Rec Room Studio content can now be created in R1 rooms! Any published invention that contains Studio content must be free.
- The Projectile Constant, Projectile Fire, Particle VFX Constant, and Play Particle VFX At Position chips are now available in R1 rooms, and R1 rooms can now have custom projectiles and particle VFX created inside Rec Room Studio.
- Fixed a bug where some objects' position and rotation in Rooms 1 rooms might be incorrect when the room was saved in RR Studio.
New In The Backpack:### Consumables:
- Added new Grow and Shrink potions to make you very, very big or very very small. Check them out in the Supplies store or the Rec Center!
Roomie
- Players have been asking for a simpler, more "pet-like" way to interact with Roomie - so we're introducing Low Energy Mode! All the fun Roomie animations and interactions, none of the AI features. Low energy mode still uses energy, but a lot less, so you can hang out with your robot buddy way longer.
- Roomie is getting a few new upgrades! Soon after ship, expect new "Wings" and "Masks" outfit slots that you can buy for your Roomie. Along with newly animating wings, some other animations are getting a tune-up so creators can add flow to their capes or skirts and bounciness to hats or hair!
- The Roomie Energy store was kinda busted. Now, it looks better.
Share Cam:
- Fixed Share Cam buttons sometimes being blocked by your avatar's hand.
- Fixed an audio bug when recording video on Android.
- Added Share Cam video recording support for Quest devices - go film that tiktok!
Safety, Security & Stability
- We have updated Referee to better protect against current and common exploits.
- Fixed a bug where players you've blocked could still send you party invites.
- We're trying out some optimizations to the dorm servers; when inviting someone to your dorm after launching the game, it may automatically reload the room first.
