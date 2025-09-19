 Skip to content
19 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey surfers! There’s a new patch out with some nice quality-of-life features and a bunch of bugfixes. Thanks again for playing Sword of the Sea!

Updates:

  • Added Invert Camera (Horizontal), Invert Camera (Vertical), and Camera Sensitivity photomode options that can be set separately from the the regular game camera
  • Added a collectible tracker to the chapter select screen
  • Added a collectible tracker to the pause screen in new game plus
  • When using the Restart Chapter option in the last chapter or starting the level from the chapter select screen, the intro cutscene will be skipped, allowing for quicker restarts
  • Improved resolution settings- full range of resolutions are now accessible, with better handling of multiple monitor configurations


Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where the count of collected items could be displayed incorrectly, leading to an associated trophy not triggering appropriately
  • Score now has a maximum value to avoid overflowing and displaying as a negative number
  • Fixed issue where some Japanese and Traditional Chinese characters displayed incorrectly
  • Fixed issue where music faded incorrectly at the beginning of levels
  • Fixed issue where certain particles and sound effects could remain active incorrectly during some cutscenes
  • Improved camera rotation assist behaviour in some areas
  • Improved visibility of photo mode effects menu elements
  • Fixed issue where a guide beam could reset incorrectly after returning to gameplay from main menu
  • Fixed issue where some sound effects would no longer play after returning to gameplay from main menu
  • Improved visibility of some interactive objects
  • Made tetra around certain halfpipes easier to collect
  • Fixed issue where sound effects for grinding could remain active
  • Fixed issue where some snow effects could disappear abruptly
  • Fixed issue where UI for remapping analog sticks may not work as expected
  • Fixed minor character animation pops
  • Fixed geometry pop-in in some cutscenes
  • Fixed minor seams in geometry across the game
  • Improved minor environmental collision shapes across the game
  • Improved falling reset zones across the game


Known Issues:

  • Some Intel Arc GPUs have been reported to crash on startup

