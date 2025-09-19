Added Invert Camera (Horizontal), Invert Camera (Vertical), and Camera Sensitivity photomode options that can be set separately from the the regular game camera



Added a collectible tracker to the chapter select screen



Added a collectible tracker to the pause screen in new game plus



When using the Restart Chapter option in the last chapter or starting the level from the chapter select screen, the intro cutscene will be skipped, allowing for quicker restarts



Improved resolution settings- full range of resolutions are now accessible, with better handling of multiple monitor configurations



Fixed issue where the count of collected items could be displayed incorrectly, leading to an associated trophy not triggering appropriately



Score now has a maximum value to avoid overflowing and displaying as a negative number



Fixed issue where some Japanese and Traditional Chinese characters displayed incorrectly



Fixed issue where music faded incorrectly at the beginning of levels



Fixed issue where certain particles and sound effects could remain active incorrectly during some cutscenes



Improved camera rotation assist behaviour in some areas



Improved visibility of photo mode effects menu elements



Fixed issue where a guide beam could reset incorrectly after returning to gameplay from main menu



Fixed issue where some sound effects would no longer play after returning to gameplay from main menu



Improved visibility of some interactive objects



Made tetra around certain halfpipes easier to collect



Fixed issue where sound effects for grinding could remain active



Fixed issue where some snow effects could disappear abruptly



Fixed issue where UI for remapping analog sticks may not work as expected



Fixed minor character animation pops



Fixed geometry pop-in in some cutscenes



Fixed minor seams in geometry across the game



Improved minor environmental collision shapes across the game



Improved falling reset zones across the game



Some Intel Arc GPUs have been reported to crash on startup



Hey surfers! There’s a new patch out with some nice quality-of-life features and a bunch of bugfixes. Thanks again for playing Sword of the Sea!Updates:Fixes:Known Issues: