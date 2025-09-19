Updates:
- Added Invert Camera (Horizontal), Invert Camera (Vertical), and Camera Sensitivity photomode options that can be set separately from the the regular game camera
- Added a collectible tracker to the chapter select screen
- Added a collectible tracker to the pause screen in new game plus
- When using the Restart Chapter option in the last chapter or starting the level from the chapter select screen, the intro cutscene will be skipped, allowing for quicker restarts
- Improved resolution settings- full range of resolutions are now accessible, with better handling of multiple monitor configurations
Fixes:
- Fixed issue where the count of collected items could be displayed incorrectly, leading to an associated trophy not triggering appropriately
- Score now has a maximum value to avoid overflowing and displaying as a negative number
- Fixed issue where some Japanese and Traditional Chinese characters displayed incorrectly
- Fixed issue where music faded incorrectly at the beginning of levels
- Fixed issue where certain particles and sound effects could remain active incorrectly during some cutscenes
- Improved camera rotation assist behaviour in some areas
- Improved visibility of photo mode effects menu elements
- Fixed issue where a guide beam could reset incorrectly after returning to gameplay from main menu
- Fixed issue where some sound effects would no longer play after returning to gameplay from main menu
- Improved visibility of some interactive objects
- Made tetra around certain halfpipes easier to collect
- Fixed issue where sound effects for grinding could remain active
- Fixed issue where some snow effects could disappear abruptly
- Fixed issue where UI for remapping analog sticks may not work as expected
- Fixed minor character animation pops
- Fixed geometry pop-in in some cutscenes
- Fixed minor seams in geometry across the game
- Improved minor environmental collision shapes across the game
- Improved falling reset zones across the game
Known Issues:
- Some Intel Arc GPUs have been reported to crash on startup
Changed files in this update