18 September 2025 Build 20025707 Edited 18 September 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update & Optimizations:

1. Fixed some NPC lookup/search issues that occurred when the number of buildings increased, such as taking too long to find a bed.

