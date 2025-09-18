- Reverted the oval kicking/dribbling/tackling hitbox back to a square of similar size.
- Tweaked kick charge.... again.
- Tweaked GK sideways dive hitbox sizes and animations.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
- Reverted the oval kicking/dribbling/tackling hitbox back to a square of similar size.
- Tweaked kick charge.... again.
- Tweaked GK sideways dive hitbox sizes and animations.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update