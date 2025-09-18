 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20025486 Edited 18 September 2025 – 03:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Reverted the oval kicking/dribbling/tackling hitbox back to a square of similar size.

- Tweaked kick charge.... again.

- Tweaked GK sideways dive hitbox sizes and animations.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Pro Soccer Online Content Depot 1583321
