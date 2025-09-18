🎯 "The Multi-Source Revolution Update"
Hello everyone! This update is truly special because we can finally transcribe multiple audio sources simultaneously!
(Developer's note: This took 3 weeks to build. Never again, please.)
✨ New Features
Multi-Source Support - Transcribe up to 3 audio sources at once!
Say goodbye to "I can only use one microphone."
Microphone + Microphone + Application audio simultaneous transcription
Discord call while streaming your game? Easy.
Interview with multiple guests? We got everyone covered.
Plus, you can tell who's speaking!
User feedback:
"Seeing three audio sources displayed separately without mixing is like magic"
(Technically it's not magic, it's called SourcePipeline, but let's call it magic anyway)
Speaker Identification
"Speaker 1" and "Speaker 2" are boring, right?
Give each source a custom name
Display like "Guest: Hello there"
Customize the format however you like:
[Name] Text
Name: Text
Your style, your choice!
Window Resize Support
A subtly convenient feature:
When you resize the window, the input source area automatically scales
View all 3 sources comfortably
Buttery smooth animations (300ms transitions)
🔧 Improvements & Fixes
Enhanced Noise Gate
Individual noise gate settings for each source!
Quiet room mic: -55dB
Noisy environment mic: -40dB
Visual meters for real-time adjustment
(This was surprisingly hard to implement. But convenient, right?)
Faster Translation!
We completely rebuilt the translation system:
Batch processing for efficiency (30% perceived speed boost)
Reduced unnecessary API calls
Proper caching implementation
User feedback: "No more frustrating translation delays!"
VAD (Voice Activity Detection) Improvements
Fine-tuned TenVAD settings:
Accurate voice detection even in noisy environments
Reduced latency (yes, we're using speculative execution!)
PyWAC Stability Improvements
Application audio capture is almost ready to graduate from Beta:
Fixed stereo/mono conversion bugs
Solved hanging issues (no more freezing!)
Stable multi-app simultaneous capture
WebSocket/OBS Integration Improvements
Fixed subtitle freezing during streams:
Automatic retry mechanism
Auto-reconnection
Smart port conflict avoidance
Other Improvements
Fixed memory leaks (defeated 200+ bugs!)
ConfigBus architecture for instant setting updates
Removed 200 lines of unnecessary code (successful code diet!)
GUI performance optimization
📝 Developer's Comment
About the Multi-Source Feature
I'll be honest. I thought "It's just handling multiple audio sources, how hard can it be?"
Reality:
1,500 lines of code changes
30 file modifications
3 weeks of development
Coffee consumption: unmeasurable
But we did it! Three audio sources simultaneously, cleanly transcribed without mixing.
Next up, a fourth source? ...Please, let me rest a bit.
Remember: Welcome to the era where one microphone isn't enough. Welcome to the era of transcribing three sources simultaneously!
LiveCap v2.0.9.2 - With love from the dev team (and lots of caffeine)
Changed depots in beta branch