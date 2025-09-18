This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🎯 "The Multi-Source Revolution Update"

Hello everyone! This update is truly special because we can finally transcribe multiple audio sources simultaneously!

(Developer's note: This took 3 weeks to build. Never again, please.)

✨ New Features

Multi-Source Support - Transcribe up to 3 audio sources at once!

Say goodbye to "I can only use one microphone."

Microphone + Microphone + Application audio simultaneous transcription

Discord call while streaming your game? Easy.

Interview with multiple guests? We got everyone covered.

Plus, you can tell who's speaking!

User feedback:

"Seeing three audio sources displayed separately without mixing is like magic"

(Technically it's not magic, it's called SourcePipeline, but let's call it magic anyway)

Speaker Identification

"Speaker 1" and "Speaker 2" are boring, right?

Give each source a custom name

Display like "Guest: Hello there"

Customize the format however you like: [Name] Text Name: Text Your style, your choice!



Window Resize Support

A subtly convenient feature:

When you resize the window, the input source area automatically scales

View all 3 sources comfortably

Buttery smooth animations (300ms transitions)

🔧 Improvements & Fixes

Enhanced Noise Gate

Individual noise gate settings for each source!

Quiet room mic: -55dB

Noisy environment mic: -40dB

Visual meters for real-time adjustment

(This was surprisingly hard to implement. But convenient, right?)

Faster Translation!

We completely rebuilt the translation system:

Batch processing for efficiency (30% perceived speed boost)

Reduced unnecessary API calls

Proper caching implementation

User feedback: "No more frustrating translation delays!"

VAD (Voice Activity Detection) Improvements

Fine-tuned TenVAD settings:

Accurate voice detection even in noisy environments

Reduced latency (yes, we're using speculative execution!)

PyWAC Stability Improvements

Application audio capture is almost ready to graduate from Beta:

Fixed stereo/mono conversion bugs

Solved hanging issues (no more freezing!)

Stable multi-app simultaneous capture

WebSocket/OBS Integration Improvements

Fixed subtitle freezing during streams:

Automatic retry mechanism

Auto-reconnection

Smart port conflict avoidance

Other Improvements

Fixed memory leaks (defeated 200+ bugs!)

ConfigBus architecture for instant setting updates

Removed 200 lines of unnecessary code (successful code diet!)

GUI performance optimization

📝 Developer's Comment

About the Multi-Source Feature

I'll be honest. I thought "It's just handling multiple audio sources, how hard can it be?"

Reality:

1,500 lines of code changes

30 file modifications

3 weeks of development

Coffee consumption: unmeasurable

But we did it! Three audio sources simultaneously, cleanly transcribed without mixing.

Next up, a fourth source? ...Please, let me rest a bit.

Remember: Welcome to the era where one microphone isn't enough. Welcome to the era of transcribing three sources simultaneously!

LiveCap v2.0.9.2 - With love from the dev team (and lots of caffeine)