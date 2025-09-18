Chronosphere version 120
This build brings some major aesthetic improvements to the world choice screen (fancy new background, and a simplified UI). We've also continued with changes to the metaprogression, including a less overwhelming mission structure.
ℹ️ The Steam playtest is closed, but anyone who signed up will still have access (for now). If you would like to play, please join our Discord and ask.
Highlights
✅ UI
- Simplified world choice screen. 🪐 (Reported by @.pezi)
- Show mission progress notifications sequentially so that only one can be seen at a time.
- Returning to the menu at the end of a run now bypasses the title screen.
🦋 Progression
- Simplified main mission flow to be more linear.
- Adjust mission styles so they have more appropriate thumbnails.
🖼️ Art
- Added new space backgrounds. ✨🌌
- Fixed stars not appearing in the background of the main menus.
- Change Faultliner projectile visuals to match weapon
- Added temp 'fly forward' state for Urtar Voidwing attack.
🏓 Gameplay
- Fixed an issue causing certain sphere features to be unlocked by default.
- Removed the Bellusect biome from all runs.
- Beams are no longer blocked by environment unless it's a direct hit, broad beam enjoyers rejoice!
- Fixed an issue causing drilling projectiles to exit drilling while inside large walls/blocks and overlapping colliders.
🗺️ Level Generation
- Changed station modifiers to instead adjust rarity of types of rooms instead.
- Removed Flux Stations from all spheres.
- Added a new octagonal grid type! It'll appear on some special floors.
- Prevented the Safety Standards item from appearing within the Power of Friendship irregular sphere.
- The staircase down to the boss arena now always uses the same visual theme as the arena itself.
—Chronosphere Team
