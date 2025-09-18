Update 1.8 and Season 5 are coming soon. And before the new season, we still need to make some minor balance adjustments.

Balance Adjustments

Sledgehammer

EXP required for rank-up: 1000 → 1300

[Electromagnetic Shot] Price 300 → 400

If any player in a match already has a Sledgehammer, the [Extended Range Sledgehammer] variant will not appear in reinforcements cards.

Developer's Note: After enhancing the anti-chaff capabilities of units such as Arclight and Mustang, we anticipated that Sledgehammer, as one of the few medium frontline units capable of simultaneously countering anti-chaff units like Arclight and Mustang as well as high-damage units like Melting Point, would become more popular in the new meta. Therefore, we buffed Raiden in the previous patch as a counter to Sledgehammer. However, buffing Raiden appears not to be enough, as statistical data show there are still too many Sledgehammers in the current meta, especially in the 1600 - 1900 MMR range. This 1.7.4 Update aims to slightly nerf Sledgehammer's late-game capabilities while maintaining its identity as a medium frontline unit, which will make strategies centered around Sledgehammer rely more on other units for coordination.

Initial Unit

[Hound & Steel Ball Pack] Player HP modifier 0 → +200

Future Tests

Currently, the content of Update 1.8 and Season 5 is undergoing a small-scale test on the Closed Beta Server, and Update 1.8 will be our last major update that primarily relies on closed testing. We are in the process of setting up a full-fledged Public Test Server, and starting from Update 1.9, all major updates will undergo public testing on the Public Test Server before their official release.