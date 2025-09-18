- Added a new Secondary Weapon: Vital Injector. Accordingly, Bandit Record, Steam, and Epic Store Achievements have also been updated.
- Enabled Frame Generation. Restarting the game is required to change the algorithm. This feature is still experimental and may be unstable.
- Bosses now drop Time Stones.
- Fixed some translation errors in German.
- Minor bug fixes.
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1135
