・難易度 ベリーハードを追加しました。

・ベリーハードのランキングに対応しました。

・一部キャラクターのバランスを調整しました。※緋炎が強化されました。

・一部BGM・SEの音量調整

・あのモードに歌詞が流れるようになりました。



Update to PLAY VER1.4

・Added Very Hard difficulty.

・Added Very Hard difficulty rankings.

・Adjusted balance for some characters. ※Hien has been strengthened.

・Adjusted volume for some BGM and sound effects.

・Lyrics now appear in that mode.

