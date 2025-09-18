・難易度 ベリーハードを追加しました。
・ベリーハードのランキングに対応しました。
・一部キャラクターのバランスを調整しました。※緋炎が強化されました。
・一部BGM・SEの音量調整
・あのモードに歌詞が流れるようになりました。
Update to PLAY VER1.4
・Added Very Hard difficulty.
・Added Very Hard difficulty rankings.
・Adjusted balance for some characters. ※Hien has been strengthened.
・Adjusted volume for some BGM and sound effects.
・Lyrics now appear in that mode.
PLAY VER1.4 になりました
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update