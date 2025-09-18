The wait is finally over, and we’re so sorry for the long delay! We needed extra time to make sure everything works properly and that the Biryu systems can’t be abused. But now, the update is live and ready for all adventurers level 80 and above, with the maximum level cap set at 95!
For those who are unfamiliar with Biryu, this update is packed with exciting features. Soon, you’ll be able to try your luck with the Yut Nori gambling game, craft powerful new Datu weapons and accessories and join epic battles in Castle Siege!
Some features are currently unavailable, but don’t worry, they’ll be released step by step as we continue to fine-tune and protect them from exploits. So get ready, prepare your character, and stay sharp for when these features come online!
September 18th, 2025 Update Notice
Event
All existing accounts will receive an untradable 7-day Tikoy Pack and an Event Pranas Orb of LaNena (+50%), courtesy of LaNena.
Map Release & Patch Notes
Biryu map is now open
Requiores Lv. 80. Maximum level is now 95
The portal to Town of Biryu is now accessible from the Way to Coliseum in Mandara
New Features
Merchant Oda — Accessory Upgrade System The accessory upgrade system has been reworked. Itara has been added as an upgrade material
Itara can be crafted using Biryu materials plus Rupiah
Itara is required to upgrade to higher-tier accessories
Upgrading with Itara now has a chance of success
General Changes
H.Q. Blue Pranas Orb is now added to the Item Mall, providing +150% Prana Boost for 4 hours
Quest “A Strange Eastern Country” final reward increased from 1 to 20 Ziva Pustika
A quest that required Yut Nori play has been temporarily modified to use an alternate requirement; the original requirement will be restored in a future update
Removed level prefixes from the names of Adigo, Manthao, and Gato
Added missing NPC dialogue text across all supported languages
Temporarily Unavailable Features
The following features will be added step by step as we keep improving them. So don’t slack off. Make sure you’re ready, or you might get caught unprepared when these features roll out!
Yut Nori event
Consignment Shop
Ashram storage
Mudha portal
Merchant Yuri
Biryu bosses
Castle Siege
Castle Siege info command
Developer notes Yeah, we know these features bring life to Biryu, and we want to assure you that everything, including Yut Nori, is working as expected. However, we’re carefully reviewing each feature to prevent any chance of player abuse. Some systems, like the Consignment Shop, are being completely reworked so that no one ends up being banned due to some abuse. Our goal is to make Biryu a place full of excitement where everyone can enjoy the game fair and square!
Changed files in this update