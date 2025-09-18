The wait is finally over, and we’re so sorry for the long delay! We needed extra time to make sure everything works properly and that the Biryu systems can’t be abused. But now, the update is live and ready for all adventurers level 80 and above, with the maximum level cap set at 95!

For those who are unfamiliar with Biryu, this update is packed with exciting features. Soon, you’ll be able to try your luck with the Yut Nori gambling game, craft powerful new Datu weapons and accessories and join epic battles in Castle Siege!

Some features are currently unavailable, but don’t worry, they’ll be released step by step as we continue to fine-tune and protect them from exploits. So get ready, prepare your character, and stay sharp for when these features come online!

September 18th, 2025 Update Notice

Event

All existing accounts will receive an untradable 7-day Tikoy Pack and an Event Pranas Orb of LaNena (+50%), courtesy of LaNena.

Map Release & Patch Notes

Biryu map is now open

Requiores Lv. 80. Maximum level is now 95

The portal to Town of Biryu is now accessible from the Way to Coliseum in Mandara

New Features

Merchant Oda — Accessory Upgrade System The accessory upgrade system has been reworked. Itara has been added as an upgrade material

Itara can be crafted using Biryu materials plus Rupiah

Itara is required to upgrade to higher-tier accessories

Upgrading with Itara now has a chance of success

General Changes

H.Q. Blue Pranas Orb is now added to the Item Mall, providing +150% Prana Boost for 4 hours

Quest “A Strange Eastern Country” final reward increased from 1 to 20 Ziva Pustika

A quest that required Yut Nori play has been temporarily modified to use an alternate requirement; the original requirement will be restored in a future update

Removed level prefixes from the names of Adigo, Manthao, and Gato

Added missing NPC dialogue text across all supported languages

Temporarily Unavailable Features

The following features will be added step by step as we keep improving them. So don’t slack off. Make sure you’re ready, or you might get caught unprepared when these features roll out!

Yut Nori event

Consignment Shop

Ashram storage

Mudha portal

Merchant Yuri

Biryu bosses

Castle Siege

Castle Siege info command