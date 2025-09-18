-Improved and optimized screen space reflection and optimized it during the night

-Reduced the distance of shadow contacts during the night to optimize. The base quality returns to the level of day or if the game loads for the first time

-Added a quick message when entering the portal to go to town during the past

-Improved the animation when the player lands when they suddenly go over an edge or when they are picked up by a tornado

-Fixed a bug when the player enters the spa during the future and the player can no longer enter the spa in the future

-Optimized textures and details