-Improved and optimized screen space reflection and optimized it during the night
-Reduced the distance of shadow contacts during the night to optimize. The base quality returns to the level of day or if the game loads for the first time
-Added a quick message when entering the portal to go to town during the past
-Improved the animation when the player lands when they suddenly go over an edge or when they are picked up by a tornado
-Fixed a bug when the player enters the spa during the future and the player can no longer enter the spa in the future
-Optimized textures and details
Improved and optimized screen space reflection, its optimization & other stuff
