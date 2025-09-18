 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20024841 Edited 18 September 2025 – 02:32:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Improved and optimized screen space reflection and optimized it during the night
-Reduced the distance of shadow contacts during the night to optimize. The base quality returns to the level of day or if the game loads for the first time
-Added a quick message when entering the portal to go to town during the past
-Improved the animation when the player lands when they suddenly go over an edge or when they are picked up by a tornado
-Fixed a bug when the player enters the spa during the future and the player can no longer enter the spa in the future
-Optimized textures and details

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link