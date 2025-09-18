 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20024829 Edited 18 September 2025 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here! Just a small patch to fix a few minor bugs.

Gameplay

  • You now always revert to third person after respawning at a checkpoint.

  • Respawning from checkpoints now consistently orients the player the correct way.

  • Removed some unneeded collision from levers and switches.

  • Moved some dark clouds in Windswept Ruins.

Graphics

  • Fixed various player animation issues.

  • Fixes some transparency issues throughout the game.

Audio

  • Sound effect added for death of shark in Salty Peter arena.

Text

  • Fixes issue where unlock notification would be delayed under certain circumstances.

Changed files in this update

