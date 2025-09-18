Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here! Just a small patch to fix a few minor bugs.
Gameplay
You now always revert to third person after respawning at a checkpoint.
Respawning from checkpoints now consistently orients the player the correct way.
Removed some unneeded collision from levers and switches.
Moved some dark clouds in Windswept Ruins.
Graphics
Fixed various player animation issues.
Fixes some transparency issues throughout the game.
Audio
Sound effect added for death of shark in Salty Peter arena.
Text
Fixes issue where unlock notification would be delayed under certain circumstances.
Changed files in this update