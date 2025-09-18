 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20024797 Edited 18 September 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed issues with Dragaclaw to registering hits on 3 of its 4 hitbox tiles
- Fixed issues with Vault sometimes having items erased
- Fixed issues with some windows rarily getting stuck
- Fixed missing text for Vault rebind option
- Chicken Strike skill now transforms into chicken for 15 sec instead of 20

Changed files in this update

Depot 1823391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link