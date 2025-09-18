- Fixed issues with Dragaclaw to registering hits on 3 of its 4 hitbox tiles
- Fixed issues with Vault sometimes having items erased
- Fixed issues with some windows rarily getting stuck
- Fixed missing text for Vault rebind option
- Chicken Strike skill now transforms into chicken for 15 sec instead of 20
Hot Fixes EA.0.18.0.13227
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update